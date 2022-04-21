North Branch School News: It’s ‘Walk and Roll to School’ time

With warmer weather on the horizon, I look forward to crossing paths with you as we enjoy more outdoor activities. Having a robust trail system in our community is a high priority to the City of North Branch and North Branch Area Public Schools.
To celebrate our wonderful trails, the city’s commitment to safe routes to school, and the return of warmer weather, North Branch Area Public Schools is hosting “Walk and Roll to School” the morning of Wednesday, May 4.
This year the starting point will be at St. Gregory’s Catholic Church at the corner of Maple Street and Grand Avenue. We chose this starting point to enjoy the beautiful mural at that intersection, and to highlight the city’s next granted Safe Routes to School project — a sidewalk on the east side of County Road 30 south from St. Gregory’s to the North Branch Public Library. Our route will proceed east on Maple and then south on Grand Avenue.
City leaders and staff, who work hard to secure Safe Routes to School grants, will join us. We are so grateful for their continued work in support of enhancing safety for students and everyone who uses pedestrian trails.
If you would like to join us for a walk, or a bike ride, on May 4, please meet us at the St. Gregory’s parking lot at 7:05 a.m. We will start walking/biking at 7:15 a.m. and will have groups heading to the North Branch Area Education Center, North Branch Area Middle School/Brooker, North Branch Area High School, and the Sunrise River School. The more the merrier!
Stay tuned to Facebook (www.facebook.com/nbapschools) for any weather-related announcements that would affect this event. I hope to see you there — let’s Walk and Roll!
SARA PAUL is superintendent of North Branch Area Public Schools. She can be reached at 651-674-1000 or spaul@isd138.org.
