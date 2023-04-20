North Branch School News: Join us for Walk and Roll to School May 3

Spring is here. Getting outside to walk, bike and roll is a source of great joy for many of us across the communities that make up North Branch Area Public Schools. Whatever your age, there’s strong scientific evidence that being physically active can help you lead a healthier and happier life. Providing safe routes to school is a high priority for the city of North Branch and North Branch Area Public Schools. We are also fortunate to be partnering with Chisago County’s Statewide Health Improvement Partnership (SHIP) program.
Because regular exercise is a key aspect of a healthy lifestyle, we invite you to join us for Walk and Roll to School Day. This spring’s event will start at the North Branch Public Library at 6355 379th St. to highlight the city’s next granted Safe Routes to School project - a sidewalk on the east side of County Road 30 south from St. Gregory’s to the North Branch Public Library. Our route will proceed east on 377th and then north on Grand Avenue.
City leaders and staff, who work hard to secure Safe Routes to School grants, will join us. We will also be joined by county SHIP staff, and members of the North Branch Police and Fire Departments. We are so grateful for the continued work in support of enhancing safety for students and everyone who uses pedestrian trails, and for all those that come out to celebrate the joy of the outdoors with us.
If you would like to join us on May 3, please meet us at the North Branch Public Library parking lot at 7:05 a.m. We will start walking/biking at 7:15 a.m. heading to the North Branch Area Education Center, North Branch Area Middle School/Brooker, North Branch Area High School, and the Sunrise River School. Community members then enjoy a walk back to the starting point as we all benefit from sharing in the joy of exercise and fresh air to launch a great day. Come join us- the more the merrier.
Stay tuned to Facebook for any weather-related announcements that would affect this event. I hope to see you there- let’s Walk and Roll.
SARA PAUL is superintendent of North Branch Area Public Schools. She can be reached at 651-674-1000 or spaul@isd138.org.
