North Branch School News: Let’s get together at Concerts in the Park

With graduation, the last official event of the 2022-23 school year, behind us, it is time to turn our attention to the incredible summer to come. There are many wonderful events and festivals happening in our area to enjoy, one of which is the Concerts in the Park, hosted by our North Branch Area Community Education and the City of North Branch.
Concerts in the Park is a wonderful family event happening throughout the summer on Tuesday evenings, promoting literacy and community, and a love of the arts. It is made possible through a grant from the East Central Regional Arts Council with legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.
With an exception for July 4, there will be a Concert in the Park every Tuesday starting this week and continuing through August 22. This week’s event featured the Bloomington Symphony Orchestra, with a special performance by the North Branch Area High School band, free books for the first 50 children, a guest reader, food trucks, a bouncy castle, and sidewalk chalk for the young artists in attendance. It was a great launch to what is sure to be an amazing summer.
The Tuesday, June 20, concert will feature Nate Cardinal and be held at Riverwalk Park just north of downtown on County Road 30.
The remaining concerts will be at Central Park:
Emerson Avenue Band on July 11
Whitesidewalls on July 18
Cindy Jo on July 25
On Tap on Aug. 8
Sweethearts Dinner Band on Aug. 15.
There will be no concert on Tuesday, Aug. 1, as that day is set aside for another wonderful event: Night 2 Unite - featuring a community night at Central Park with vendors and first responders.
Concerts in the Park will wrap up the season with a very special event on Aug. 22. Andy Spofford and his band Next Door Down will headline Brett Carlson Night, a special tribute to our former Community Education and Early Learning Director, who worked with the city each year to host our Concerts in the Park. Concerts in the Park in many ways represents those things that brought Brett great joy - learning, music (especially country music), and gathering as a community to have fun. Brett’s family will be at the event and his daughters have been asked to be the guest readers that night. It should be a touching and wonderful way to end the series.
Hope to connect with you at Concerts in the Park.
SARA PAUL is superintendent of North Branch Area Public Schools. She can be reached at 651-674-1000 or spaul@isd138.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.