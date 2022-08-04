North Branch School News: Moving Forward Together!

It was our great pleasure at North Branch Area Public Schools (NBAPS) to host a group of parents, students, community members and staff at last Thursday’s World’s Best Workforce/Strategic Planning meeting! It is wonderful when we have the opportunity to collect the thoughts and suggestions of such a diverse group of people; it can only make NBAPS stronger!
The group focused on four topics; safety and security, the school district’s draft Safe Learning Plan for 2022-23, “win-win” partnerships, and the topic of two-way communication. Following brief overviews of each topic from district leaders, attendees participated in small group discussions to provide input and feedback.
Feedback is a gift! The discussions were robust and wide-ranging, with many interesting perspectives brought forward. It is so important for us to hear how each topic is perceived through the lens of students, parents, staff, local professionals and members of the community.
NBAPS operates with a mission grounded in partnership so that each student has experiences to help them capitalize on their unique gifts and talents. By working in partnership, NBAPS is at the forefront of educational excellence! We are moving forward together and we can’t wait to put ideas into action!
We are fortunate to have amazing staff members that have been meeting over the summer to look back on our mutual commitments toward shared goals in order to continuously improve as we launch into another school year. Energy is growing and we can’t wait to welcome students and families back for another fun and productive year of learning!
Your feedback and input is a gift! Please reach out anytime- we value moving Forward Together!
SARA PAUL is superintendent of North Branch Area Public Schools. She can be reached at 651-674-1000 or spaul@isd138.org.
