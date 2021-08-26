North Branch School News: NB Schools invites seniors to be their guests at events

For middle school/high school athletes and performers, the joy derived from participating is enhanced by an enthusiastic crowd cheering for their success. Our kids make supporting them easy; they always do their best and are proud to represent their communities! NBAPS encourages community members to attend events!
We invite senior citizens, 60 and up, to attend home sports and fine arts events free of charge. We would love to send you a NBAPS Senior Community Activity Pass, good at any home event, just show it at the door! Passes can be accessed by contacting the Activities Office at (651) 674-1512 or simply fill out the form found at this link: https://tinyurl.com/2maccwbs, and an Activity Pass will be mailed to you!
This fall we have both girls and boys soccer competing, as well as football and girls tennis. There are many fine arts activities that take place during the school year. A listing of activities can be viewed at nbskolvikings.com/events.
I hope you will consider coming to support our Vikings, and if you are a senior citizen, please come and be our guest!
SARA PAUL is superintendent of North Branch Area Public Schools. She can be reached at 651-674-1000 or spaul@isd138.org.
