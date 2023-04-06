North Branch School News: NBAPS staff rally to raise funds for student scholarships

Staff at NBAPS work hard to support students and we take great pride in doing what we can to help students succeed both in school and in their lives beyond school. Our students know staff care about their learning. On a daily basis, I see students getting extra help before and after school, and staff members attending student activities to show how much they care about each student’s interests and accomplishments. The Viking pride of our staff has a ripple effect on student engagement. The presence and commitment from our staff makes a big difference in the lives of our students.
As we look forward to the Class of 2023 graduating in June, staff are joining together to give of their time to raise money for student scholarships. We have students pursuing educational opportunities after high school in the trades and at traditional two and four year colleges. Seeing students excited about their future and seeing staff coming up with another way to support them is a shining example of Viking pride.
Staff members will be raising money to support student scholarships by hosting a grocery bagging event at North Branch County Market on May 13. My thanks go to County Market, and to staff members Lynn Kozar-Gryte and Jenel Korkowski for leading this effort.
I hope you will consider stopping by County Market on Saturday, May 13, to support this fundraiser for student scholarships. Let the celebrations begin for our Viking class of 2023.
SARA PAUL is superintendent of North Branch Area Public Schools. She can be reached at 651-674-1000 or spaul@isd138.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.