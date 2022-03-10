North Branch School News: North Branch school staff here to serve

Planning for the 2022-23 school year is underway and we are here to serve! We welcome any family considering enrolling their children at North Branch Area Public Schools to a tour of our facilities. Regardless what grade your student is in, school staff is excited to welcome you and show you the advantages of education at North Branch Area Public Schools!
Many of our younger families have been taking advantage of this opportunity and touring the North Branch Area Education Center and the Sunrise River School. It is wonderful to see new families engaging with staff and showing their excitement over the incredible facilities and opportunities our schools have to offer.
At NBAPS, we are at the forefront of education and the word is spreading! In the last two weeks we have been fortunate to welcome both State Senator Mark Koran and U.S. Representative Pete Stauber to tour our new Career and Technical Education classroom at North Branch Area High School, where we are teaching students not just the skills needed to start a career in a wide variety of skilled trades, but also the skills needed to excel as an employee in a work environment. These options, in addition to expanded college course offerings at the high school, position each student to find their passion to create their future!
If you, or anyone you know, is considering enrolling at NBAPS for the 2022-23 school year, please encourage them to reach out to us! I can be reached at spaul@isd138.org, or by phone at 651-674-1012.
We so appreciate every opportunity to better understand the unique needs of each and every one of our students and their families!
SARA PAUL is superintendent of North Branch Area Public Schools. She can be reached at 651-674-1000 or spaul@isd138.org.
