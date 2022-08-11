North Branch School News: Oh the joy!

There are moments in life that fill our hearts with joy! This weekend I experienced my daughter entering into the commitment of marriage. I vividly remember a little independent girl who would often say, “I do, I do” when we tried to help her. Now on the day she said “I do” it was an acknowledgment of acceptance of dependence. She is now going to take the “I” and replace it with “we.” She will continue to be the competent individual she is, but it now includes a commitment to being one with her husband.
As she proclaimed the words “I do,” I was overtaken with gratitude for the people gathered as part of this celebration that have made such an impact on this young couple and will continue to do so long into their future.
It is overwhelming to me that as I am experiencing my first of three children getting married. So many of you have been down this road- what a ride!
I wish for my daughter and her husband a life filled with integrity, hope and inspiration! That is also my wish for each and every student that progresses through North Branch Area Public Schools (NBAPS).
If I had a superpower, it would be for every student to be covered in love, with the confidence to embrace their unique gifts and talents, and ready to work with others to accomplish great things. That is why I love NBAPS- that is OUR mission! We inspire with integrity, and hope!
May we continue to model how great things are accomplished through working in partnership, impacting the life of each student today and into their future.
Oh the joy!
SARA PAUL is superintendent of North Branch Area Public Schools. She can be reached at 651-674-1000 or spaul@isd138.org.
