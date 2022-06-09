North Branch School News: Partnerships create unique opportunities for students

The win-win of partnership is on the move this week in North Branch Area Public Schools!
Taher Inc., which provides food service for the district, is providing students a chance to learn about Japanese food and culture from second generation Japanese Chef John Sugimura. Sugimura showed students how to prepare the popular Japanese dumpling, gyoza!
Gyoza is a steamed and fried hand-made dumpling featured on menus across Japan. It was interesting to hear that he never uses butter or cheese in his cooking; and it was surprising to hear that he does not have a freezer in his restaurant! He shared that the purpose behind the extra effort of food preparation is to make his grandma proud. It was awesome to hear students repeatedly respond to his instruction with the words, “Thank you, Chef.”
Chef Sugimura owns the restaurant PinKu, at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport! Chef Sugimura has made numerous appearances on the TV show “Guy’s Grocery Games” and students love hearing the “inside scoop.” Teacher Hannah Rawleigh continues to think big about learning opportunities for students and plans to organize a field trip PinKu so students can see Chef Sugimura in action at his restaurant!
We continue to be thankful for unique opportunities that create value for industry as well as for students. Now I am craving gyoza! Thanks to Taher, Ms. Rawleigh, and Chef Sugimura for making this win-win partnership happen!
SARA PAUL is superintendent of North Branch Area Public Schools. She can be reached at 651-674-1000 or spaul@isd138.org.
