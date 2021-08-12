North Branch School News: Putting relationships first

What makes North Branch Area Public Schools outstanding starts with our priority of building positive and supportive relationships. “Welcome Days,” instituted last year, provides a soft start to the school year and puts relationships first.
Over 90% of those who participated in the event last year found it a highly valuable and personalized experience for their K-8 students. Welcome conferences provide focused time for each family and student to meet teachers and staff, familiarize themselves with the buildings, take care of any outstanding paperwork, take school pictures and have the opportunity to ask questions and express any concerns they have as they prepare to start the school year.
Welcome back conferences for K-8 students happen from Sept. 7 through Sept. 9. Ninth grade students will have their orientation day on Sept. 7.
The first “traditional” day of school are:
•Grades 9-12 first day of school: Sept. 8.
•Grades K-8 first day of school: Sept. 10.
We value the importance of connecting with each student as unique individuals to learn about each student’s gifts and talents. Welcome Days and the 9th grade Orientation also serve to reduce student anxiety about the first few days of school, which we know can be stressful, and affords them the opportunity to get familiarized with their schedule, locker, and cafeteria before the first day of school.
Relationships are also put first with a personalized approach in Early Learning programs, Distance Learning Academy, Norse Area Learning Center and Life Works Center, with events designed to meet the needs of each student.
Each of the schools will be sending “back to school” information home to families later this week that will include details for families of students in grades K-8 about how to sign up for their personalized Welcome Day experience. We are so excited to host these events again in 2021-22 and move forward together!
SARA PAUL is superintendent of North Branch Area Public Schools. She can be reached at 651-674-1000 or spaul@isd138.org.
