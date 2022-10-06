North Branch School News: Silent Impact

Supporting students to be ready to learn is critical to our school district’s success. I had the opportunity this weekend to connect with Superintendents across the state, and take time to pause and reflect on where we have been over the past two years. It made me so grateful and proud to live in this community and to serve the students, staff and families of NBAPS.
Our ongoing focus on providing stability for students and families has been critical in ensuring students feel secure, safe, and have a clear sense of belonging. In the fall of 2020, with very little COVID-19 data to inform decisions, we created the NBAPS Safe Learning Continuum. To provide stability to families, we prioritized flexibility and choice, giving families two quality options: full time distance learning or full time in-school learning. We knew that adjusting mitigation strategies would be critical to providing safe learning environments, and we wanted families to know they could count on sending their kids to school each day, and that we would be making necessary adjustments to ensure safe learning environments. Our Safe Learning Continuum continues to proactively prepare students and families if a shift is needed, so that mitigation strategies do not come as a surprise and everyone feels as ready as possible to adjust.
We have led with conviction and humility because the most important endeavor we have as a community is the education of our children. We are proud to be at the forefront of educational excellence and it starts with listening to the voices of our students. Nothing brings me greater joy than to listen to a student share their positive future narrative about themselves.
We often say “the conversation is the organization.” In North Branch Area Public Schools, you will hear the words “see me” as we talk about the gifts and talents of each student. Our shared curiosity compels each staff member to get to know each student, and be part of amplifying their strengths so they can do hard things and become a better version of themselves. Conversations are so important to us because in life we make our biggest impressions when we are not trying to be impressive. That’s the way impact works.
I recently had the opportunity to hear sportscaster Joe Schmidt talk about making a silent impact. I thought about the irony that in learning you will teach and in teaching you will learn. Our football players taught me a lot this year through their tradition of singing the school song to the student section after a victory. What may seem like a small act demonstrates volumes of integrity and collective impact.
I was so moved by their actions that I invited them to make a surprise appearance at our staff training last Monday and to lead our entire district staff in the singing of our school song. Public speaking seems to be a fear of many people. Ever been asked to sing in public? These students said yes, and even confessed they were somewhat nervous. But when the moment came, they sang out our school song with great pride. I could feel the ripple effect throughout the auditorium. I thought about the coaches that have had a silent impact on them, and how these students were making a silent impact on us. The willingness and courage of these students to show up will keep showing up in the actions of others.
In NBAPS, we will continue to lead with conviction and humility. We are better together and we get things done. Let’s keep moving forward, stretching ourselves and doing hard things, and amazing moments will continue to bring us joy.
SARA PAUL is superintendent of North Branch Area Public Schools. She can be reached at 651-674-1000 or spaul@isd138.org.
