North Branch School News: Students at the center of high school redesign

Innovation is alive at North Branch Area High School! I am so pleased to announce that North Branch Area Public Schools has received a $50,000 grant from the Bush Foundation to continue our redesign for student-centered learning. Funds from the Bush Foundation will be used in part to implement Human Centered Design processes that amplify student voices and bring out each student’s unique gifts and talents.
HCD is defined as “a way of thinking that places the people you serve at the center of the design, innovation and implementation process.” Receiving this grant is a testament to the importance of our strategic priorities.
Last Thursday, the school board heard from two high school students, sophomore Taylor O’Malley and senior Alex Holmberg, who serve on our Strategic Planning Committee. These students have been integral in helping us create our strategic goals for the 2021-22 school year, the implementation of the high school redesign, and our renewed focus on Career and Technical Education.
It was a wonderful opportunity for school board members to hear directly from students, ask questions, experience their passion, and explore opportunities directly with those we serve. Taylor and Alex did an amazing job talking about some of the changes that have been made to the high school schedule and how those changes have improved their experience.
Bringing out the unique gifts and talents of each student is realized by working in partnership. We value two-way communication, which is why North Branch Area Public Schools is a leader in innovation and partnership!
SARA PAUL is superintendent of North Branch Area Public Schools. She can be reached at 651-674-1000 or spaul@isd138.org.
