North Branch School News: Students building integrity through JROTC program

I had the distinct honor of attending the 2022 Annual Air Force JROTC Military Ball, which was hosted by our Air Force JROTC program on Friday, March 25. The coordination of this formal event was a true collaboration by student leaders and the result was an event full of respect, tradition, and ceremony grounded in integrity.
Air Force JROTC instructor Col. Paul Johnson describes the program as primarily about citizenship and creating a sense of service to each other, the communities they represent, and the nation. I saw first-hand how all of the cadets involved in the event, from four school districts, valued each other and used the bond of the program to build those relationships.
The program for the evening included the performing of the Saber Arch, presentation of the colors, the national anthem, recognition of POW/MIA soldiers, and traditional Military Ball toasts.
The recognition of POW/MIA soldiers was an especially poignant moment in the evening, as attendees observed cadets performing the Missing Man Table ceremony — the setting of a place for all those who have not returned. Cadets Brock McGovern, Brianna Hendren, Gabriell Hanson, Justin Kormendy, Jennifer Gonzales, and Carrie Xiong performed the ceremony while Cadet Dayna Nelson narrated. Our collective pause was a sobering and touching moment.
As our community comes closer to realizing the addition of a veterans memorial in North Branch, it is humbling to observe another generation that will carry respect for those who served into the future.
When I see how our cadets conducted themselves I am reminded how much respect and admiration I have for Col. Johnson and what he strives to achieve with his cadets. JROTC students love the program because of the ownership and shared-decision making responsibilities entrusted to them. I encourage students to consider participating in this program to develop as a servant leader to be prepared for all that life has to offer after graduating from high school.
From start to finish, this was a wonderful experience. It was a pleasure to host our guests from Johnson Senior High School, Woodbury High School, and North High School. Ron Rollins was the keynote speaker and spoke about integrity. I am so grateful for the leadership from students Carrie Xiong, Madam President Emmanuela Yang, and Mister Vice Paul Boelk for modeling integrity and representing their program, North Branch Area High School, and the communities we serve so proudly.
SARA PAUL is superintendent of North Branch Area Public Schools. She can be reached at 651-674-1000 or spaul@isd138.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.