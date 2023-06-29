North Branch School News: Summer- Vikings style

My husband Marc and I love to take walks in the evening. Often those walks take us along Grand Avenue, where we see many of our students engaged in summer youth activities and sports. Marc and I reminisce about that stage of life before we became empty nesters- and I am filled with appreciation for all of the parent volunteers and coaches that give of their time to create lasting memories.
It is so gratifying to see kids facing challenges and experiencing successes through these activities, knowing that each is growing in their skills, learning to lead, and working together with others to achieve common goals.
I also enjoy seeing kids participating in our Youth Connections program each day. Youth Connections also offers Terrific Tuesdays, another way students learn and grow over the summer. This week we have “Ninja Anywhere” on site, allowing kids to test their physical capabilities with a “ninja” obstacle course with ropes, rings, slides, and a host of other fun activities. Upcoming Terrific Tuesday events include trips to Playground Plaza in Maple Grove (July 11), Fawn Doe Rosa (July 18), and the Eagles Nest indoor playground (July 25).
Along with field trips, Terrific Tuesdays has a number of on-site events planned, including Carnival Day, Kickball Day, Water Balloon Day, and more. These days are designed to challenge kids but also to create a fun environment.
Youth Connections provides quality services to families year round. Our Youth Connections program has a wonderful staff, access to all kinds of ways to learn and have fun, and is a very affordable option. For more information about child care services, contact Ashley at (651) 674-1014 or youthconnections@isd138.org. We are here to support you- and the love of learning for each child.
The joy of summer is all around us because the joy of learning is taking place due to people in our community that give of their time on behalf of our kids. Summer Vikings style is awesome- SKOL!
SARA PAUL is superintendent of North Branch Area Public Schools. She can be reached at 651-674-1000 or spaul@isd138.org.
