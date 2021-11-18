Veterans Day is a special day at NBAPS and across our communities. Ever since moving to North Branch last year, I heard about the traditions that take place in each of our schools to honor Veterans and I couldn’t wait to be part of it! Last Thursday, staff and students across the district participated in Veterans Day observances and it was inspiring.
Elementary students made “thank you” cards, and banners. Fifth grade students put on a wonderful program at the high school auditorium. Middle school students were greeted by veterans from VFW Post 6424 then joined students in the Pledge of Allegiance and conversation.
High school started the day with a program put on by the Air Force JROTC that included an incredible National Anthem by senior Chloe Peterson, performance from the JROTC drill team, presentation of the colors, and a speech from Col. Paul Johnson, JROTC instructor.
The NBAPS Facebook page has (www.facebook.com/nbapschools) many posts and photos about the event. The enthusiasm and sincerity our students brought to the day was awe-inspiring!
Veterans Day allowed us the opportunity to announce the winners of both the Patriot’s Pen (middle school), and Voice of Democracy (high school) essay contests hosted by the VFW. Congratulations to middle school students Amelia Lattimore (1st place), Athena DeFlorin (2nd place), and Jayden Norwig (3rd place), and 11th grade student Rachel Whiting. Lattimore and Whiting will continue on with potential to bring their voices to the national level.
All of us here at NBAPS are deeply grateful for the men and women who have served our great country and for all the parents and family members who took time from their busy schedules to join us, whether virtually or in-person, and help us show our respect and appreciation and to honor their sacrifices. To each and every veteran that has served our country, thank you!
SARA PAUL is superintendent of North Branch Area Public Schools. She can be reached at 651-674-1000 or spaul@isd138.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.