North Branch School News: The Magic of thinking big

I love being part of a purpose-driven organization. Our Viking mission is to partner with students, families and communities to challenge all students to achieve their greatest potential and become informed and engaged citizens. We live our mission each and every day, thinking big and partnering to make it happen.
“Thinking big” matters as we are motivated to stretch ourselves to be the best we can be. David Schwartz in his classic book, The Magic of Thinking Big, says that when you change from thinking, this might be possible, to how do I accomplish it? your mind immediately goes to work to find a way to accomplish your goal. “Thinking big” allows Viking students, families and staff to see the routes to success; and the magic is that our minds will find ways we can make it happen.
We focused our “thinking big” energy this summer in preparation for the start of the school year. During the summer months, Grand Avenue was hopping with staff engaged in professional learning to explore new technology, update curriculum, attend safety training, work in teams on strategic planning, completing courses towards advanced degrees, and more. As adults we have the wisdom to know that progress is made one step at a time. It’s as simple as signing up for a course that will make us better, and fully participating through completion. What great role models our staff is for our students; challenging themselves to achieve their greatest potential. Staff investing time in their professional learning provides testament to why employability skills are so valued in today’s workplace and connected to engagement and satisfaction.
Welcome Days have prepared our students for an exciting year of learning. I was reminded of the importance of these relationship building activities as I witnessed effective transitions for students new to our school district, individualized time spent getting to know new teachers, and important conversations about switching from a summer routine to a school year routine. We prioritized partnership because it provides some critical first steps, putting the wind in our sails this school year.
And this week it all merges- staff, student and family preparation with the first week of classes. The “think big” energy is boundless. With each step, Viking dedication, determination and partnership have us on course for an amazing year of growth and learning and big goals attained. Let’s go! Skol Vikings!
SARA PAUL is superintendent of North Branch Area Public Schools. She can be reached at 651-674-1000 or spaul@isd138.org.
