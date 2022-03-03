North Branch School News: The win-win of working in partnerships

In NBAPS, we value facilitating partnerships and shared solutions across the community. We are better together through actions that create win-win opportunities.
On Monday evening, Feb. 21, roughly 60 first responders (fire, police, medical) from North Branch, Harris, and Stacy were welcomed by North Branch Area Public Schools for an extended tour of the high school. The purpose of the tour was to familiarize emergency personnel with the high school, and our visitors toured every classroom, office, and storage space.
I am deeply grateful to School Resource Officer (SRO) Mike Nelson for championing this event, Director of Buildings and Grounds Art Tobin for coordinating the event, and to custodian Anthony Sletten for leading the tour, which lasted in excess of three hours.
Officer Nelson’s proactive efforts to keep our schools safe is of great value to NBAPS.
“As the SRO, I feel a great sense of responsibility to our students and staff — if a critical incident occurs, all emergency personnel are best equipped with the knowledge of basic building layouts,” said Officer Nelson.
“North Branch Fire Chief Kevin Grote and I have a good working understanding of the NBAPS emergency management plans and including members from various emergency services agencies only enhances the quality of our response.”
It was also rewarding to hear from emergency responders how well our facilities are maintained. Custodian Anthony Sletten commented, “It was fun to hear how surprised they were in regards to how big the building was and it was great to get their input. My goal was to give them as much info as possible to help each other in our roles.”
We are so grateful for the extended time spent during the tour and look forward to hosting tours of each of our remaining buildings.
Working in partnership serves our families, staff and broader community in numerous ways. It builds relationships and mutual commitments between school district staff and those who would respond to an emergency.
Providing those who serve us as first responders with a better understanding of the layout of each of our buildings contributes to the peace of mind for us all.
As we continue to move Forward Together, district staff and emergency responders exemplify the power of partnership and the multiplying impact of shared solutions!
SARA PAUL is superintendent of North Branch Area Public Schools. She can be reached at 651-674-1000 or spaul@isd138.org.
