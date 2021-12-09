North Branch School News: Things looking up for NBAPS financially

I am so pleased to report that, after a short period in which North Branch Area Public Schools (NBAPS) had its bond rating reduced to Baa2, the school district has been upgraded to Baa1 status.
The school district had existed at the Baa2 level for roughly two years based on declining enrollment, the need for annual budget adjustments, and a shrinking fund balance. Now, with a much stronger fund balance and voter-approved levies, as well as a growing tax base in the community, NBAPS again enjoys a Baa1 rating.
The improved rating reflects steps taken by the school board and district to strengthen its position, including the school board’s decision to increase cash reserves in its fund balance from 5-10% to 10-15%. In doing so, the school board ensured that NBAPS will have cash on hand to pay for expenses in the event that becomes necessary. The dramatic increase in the number of housing starts within our district boundary has also helped tremendously, and for the first time in many years, NBAPS is no longer projected to suffer enrollment declines into the future.
The improvement in bond rating means the school district can borrow money at lower interest rates should it become necessary to do so, thus mitigating the burden on school district taxpayers.
Your school board and district staff have worked hard to be responsible stewards of your resources. I am so grateful for all the board members, as well as Director of Finance and Human Resources Todd Tetzlaff and his staff for doing the work necessary to keep the school district functioning at a high level financially.
SARA PAUL is superintendent of North Branch Area Public Schools. She can be reached at 651-674-1000 or spaul@isd138.org.
