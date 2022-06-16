North Branch School News: Viking sagas to look forward to

Last Sunday, for the 113th time in North Branch Area Public Schools’ history, high school seniors received their diplomas in front of family, friends, and NBAPS staff. Over 200 students have begun their Viking saga, and we look forward to hearing about the varied adventures to come1
It has been my pleasure over the last two years to get to know many of our graduates, learn of their hopes and dreams, and provide support toward their goals in any small way that I can. The students who graduated this year endured two of the most unpredictable and anxious years I can recall on the way to achieving this milestone, which makes their accomplishments all the more significant.
Many of the graduates are headed to college, others to trade schools, and still others directly into the workplace. Preparing students for the world beyond school’s four walls is a team effort between the families we serve and the educators that have earned the trust of those families to come alongside students motivated to better themselves and the world around them.
These graduates are amazing young men and women who have battled fear and defeat, and embraced hope and integrity to fight for their hopes and dreams. I have no doubt our Vikings of ‘22 will have a great impact in the future.
Graduates, as you continue your amazing saga, please know being a Viking was true yesterday, is true today, and continues to be true tomorrow- and we look forward to staying connected!
SARA PAUL is superintendent of North Branch Area Public Schools. She can be reached at 651-674-1000 or spaul@isd138.org.
