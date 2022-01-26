North Branch School News: Viking Support Stars a huge help

Providing safe learning environments to keep students in classrooms is our highest priority this school year and, to that end, we have been so fortunate to have so many community members participating in our Viking Support Stars substitute program! As School Districts across the country navigate this pandemic, one of the primary challenges is having enough staff to provide the educational services when staff members need to stay home when they are sick.
Being part of the solution is the solution! Becoming a Viking Support Star is one way community members can support our mission and make some money while they are at it! If you are considering becoming a Support Star, or know someone else who might be, please consider these testimonials from our existing Stars.
“The greetings I receive from students I’ve taught are a joy. They happen in school buildings and out in the community and remind me of the impact we make on young learners,” said Sara. “When reading about other districts that have gone to distance learning, I am reminded that, as a substitute teacher, I am doing my small part in our community to enable our students to have in-person school as much as possible.”
Raedean said, “I am so grateful for the opportunity to help teachers and students. I absolutely love being able to go into the schools and be there in whatever capacity is needed to keep our schools open during this crazy time. I am so grateful for all that North Branch Area Public Schools is doing!!! Proud to have my kids in these schools.”
“I enjoy the relationships I have fostered with staff as well as students. I have been able to sub regularly and so the students and I have developed relationships much like they have with full time staff,” said Deanna. “I really enjoy being able to teach and support them and their individual educational needs.”
Katie said, “Substitute teaching provides a flexible, part-time income and fosters meaningful purpose for living, as our youth need positive mentors and we can impact their choices and future paths.”
Carleen added, “I sub for a few districts, but North Branch is home. It’s not because it’s where I live. It’s because of the people: the supportive staff and the fun kids!”
Becoming a Viking Support Star is easy and it has a significant impact on students! If you would like to join our team of Viking Support Stars and help North Branch Area Public Schools keep kids in school, you can sign up here: https://tinyurl.com/6s2t6ue9.
SARA PAUL is superintendent of North Branch Area Public Schools. She can be reached at 651-674-1000 or spaul@isd138.org.
