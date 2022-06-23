North Branch School News: Viking Support Stars made a huge difference this year

There is so much to be thankful for as I reflect on the 2021-22 school year. With so much to celebrate, our success was accelerated in part due to how we overcame the challenges we faced. Across the country and our state, school districts faced a significant shortage of substitute teachers. I continue to be grateful for our Viking community and the support we receive. Being part of the solution was the solution and we are so thankful for the many people that stepped forward to serve as Viking Support Stars! Our focus was to ensure quality learning environments for our students, and it was a win-win experience for those that took part! One Viking Support Star, Dyan, has agreed to let me share a message she recently sent about her experience:
“I wanted to take this opportunity to let you know how very impressed I have been while working as a substitute teacher at your school this spring. You have a remarkable staff. The teachers, paraprofessionals, specialists, SPED teams, office staff, cafeteria support…all work extremely hard to make Sunrise River Elementary an exceptional program for ALL of its students. Everyone I have encountered has been friendly, kind, helpful and appreciative.
The teachers that I have subbed for have all been exceptionally well planned and the students have been fun to teach…Your staff is dedicated and compassionate, your students demonstrate respect, and rise to what’s being expected of them, from what I have observed.
Classrooms have plenty of fun, engaging activities that stimulate learning. I must say, moving here this past year, deciding to sub because I was curious about the schools up here, there was a need for subs (and I had the time), has certainly lifted my spirits and did not disappoint - it even made me appreciate retirement more since I could chose when I wanted to work! A win-win for all!”
I am so thankful for Dyan and the many people that stepped up to partner with us! Being part of the solution was the solution! You might be surprised to know how much of a difference it made by having people commit to only 5-10 days over the course of the school year to provide substitute duties. Being part of the solution made a huge difference for NBAPS!
The 2022-23 school year is just around the corner and I would love to proactively line up more Viking Support Stars! We can accommodate just about any schedule and we would be glad to take each applicant through the process. If you are thinking about being a Viking Support Star, please contact me at spaul@isd138.org.
Summer is a great time to meet for coffee and I would be happy to meet with you, show you around the district, and answer any questions. I look forward to making your acquaintance and launching you into a win-win Viking adventure!
SARA PAUL is superintendent of North Branch Area Public Schools. She can be reached at 651-674-1000 or spaul@isd138.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.