North Branch School News: Viking voyages of excellence

North Branch Area Public Schools is at the forefront of educational excellence. Learning is complex, and we embrace this complexity by analyzing multiple student performance measures to capture holistic growth in academic and life skills. The concept of excellence can be hard to define. Quite often we know it when we see it, but have trouble putting it into words. Viking staff, students and families are demonstrating excellence each and every day through our partnership approach to learning.
Excellence is “A Partner in Discovery.” Our youngest learners embrace the wonderment and joy of learning in our early learning programs as staff and families partner to launch each student’s Viking voyage.
Excellence is all about thriving. “Thrive at Sunrise” describes how students are succeeding academically, energized by the learning process, setting and achieving goals that are important to them.
Excellence comes through expressing individuality in appropriate ways. “We are RED (Respectful, Enthusiastic, Determined)” characterizes the importance of life skills at North Branch Area Middle School. Throughout the middle school experience, life skills are strengthened to empower each student to be a better student, a better listener, and a better friend. We are Vikings and we are RED!
Excellence is “Choice Not Chance.” At North Branch Area High School’s (NBAHS), each student is supported to own their learning to maximize their high school experience. Students are engaged as active participants rather than passive passengers in course selection and opportunities that bridge them to their future.
Excellence is “Learning Your Way.” At the Norse Area Learning Center and Distance Learning Academy, students have unique opportunities to personalize their experience to meet their individual needs around their schedules, strengths, and goals.
Over 2700 Viking students are set to embark on their Viking voyage as we return to school. As we embrace the complexities of life and learning that make each saga rich and rewarding, we find joy in stretching to be the best we can be as life long, adaptable learners prepared for what life has to offer.
SARA PAUL is superintendent of North Branch Area Public Schools. She can be reached at 651-674-1000 or spaul@isd138.org.
