North Branch School News: Welcoming the Viking Class of 2036

Just as we anticipate the excitement of our Vikings preparing to graduate in this year’s Class of 2023, we are also preparing to welcome the Class of 2036 to kindergarten..
The transition into kindergarten is a huge milestone - for parents and students, and can be a time of great excitement and change. Kindergarten Parent Information Night is the first of several special touches our NBAPS team has prepared for our Vikings entering kindergarten next year so each parent and student does well with the adjustment.
Staff at the North Branch Area Education Center (NBAEC) are proud to host Kindergarten Parent Information Night on Thursday, Feb. 2, from 6 - 7:30 p.m. “Save the date” postcards are being mailed to families this week, and we couldn’t be more excited to show all of the wonderful things early education has to offer at North Branch Area Public Schools.
We are grateful to our community for the voter-approved funding from 2017 that has transformed the NBAEC into a state-of-the-art early learning facility. Families that attend Kindergarten Parent Information Night will have the opportunity to tour the building and see how it has been tailored for young learners, and meet the dedicated staff who transform the building into something special for kids. Parents will also receive assistance with the enrollment process and learn what to expect for their child. Childcare is offered as well, allowing parents to better focus on the information they are being provided.
We look forward to having several touchpoints to support families with the transition to kindergarten, and sharing in the enthusiasm and excitement of kindergarten approaching. We support each parent and student so that the transition to kindergarten is as easy as ABC and 1, 2, 3.
Welcome Viking Class of 2036.
SARA PAUL is superintendent of North Branch Area Public Schools. She can be reached at 651-674-1000 or spaul@isd138.org.
