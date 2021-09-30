North Branch School News: Where to find weather closing information

School has only just started and the weather is amazing, but it’s never too early to remind families where to find school closing information in the event of bad weather.
On those occasions when temperatures or snowfall is a potential issue, North Branch Area Public Schools staff is watching and testing conditions closely overnight so any necessary announcements can be made well in advance of the school day, when possible.
In the event of a closing or delay, television, radio, telephone, internet, and social media will be used to keep families updated.
Our most effective tool is our parent notification system. We will call all district families and let them know of any changes to the school day.
We will also notify all the Twin Cities television stations, and they have become adept at getting those announcements on air quickly.
But TV news is often busy with statewide closings, so families can monitor local radio as well. The district will report to WCMP (100.9 FM, and 1350 AM) and KBEK (95.5 FM).
The internet will also be used extensively, and people can check the district website (isd138.org) for updates. We will also notify all of the local papers to any changes in the school day and all have websites.
We will also post closings and delays at the district Facebook page.
The district information line is (651) 674-1411 and the recording will be updated with the latest information.
We do everything in our power to disseminate closings and delays as early and as widely as possible to give families an opportunity to plan. As always we appreciate patience and understanding on those occasions when weather requires adjustments to our regular routines.
SARA PAUL is superintendent of North Branch Area Public Schools. She can be reached at 651-674-1000 or spaul@isd138.org.
