On March 31, 2022 the University of Minnesota in collaboration with the Department of Animal Health put on a webinar about highly pathogenic avian influenza, or more commonly known as the bird flu. As of March 16, 2022 there were no cases yet found in Minnesota, but experts knew it was just a matter of time before we discovered it here. March 26, 2022 was our first case of HPAI in Minnesota.
This type of flu isn’t uncommon in the United States. In fact, it was first discovered in 1878. At that time it was considered low-risk. It wasn’t until the 2014-2015 outbreak that avian influenza became high risk. High risk means highly contagious, causing large numbers of deaths in birds. Being the state that leads the nation in turkeys, this is very concerning for us.
Across the nation we are seeing flocks, ranging in size from 6-408 birds being affected by HPAI, as well as a variety of wild birds. It’s also important to know that 35 out of 37 flocks (95%) affected are mixed species of poultry.
What can you do to prevent your birds from getting HPAI?
1. Avoid attracting wild birds and waterfowl to your home. Song birds, sparrows, starlings, etc. are low risk, but do carry the disease too.
• Cover and enclose outdoor feeding areas
• Reduce puddles and standing water
• Avoid visiting ponds and streams, especially with pets
2. Limit or halt travel with your birds to sales, shows, and swaps
• Ensure you have clean hands, clothes, and footwear before handling birds if you do attend events
• Do not allow others to handle your birds
3. Limit your birds’ visitors
• If someone must visit your birds, discuss where they have been and have them wash their hands and wear clean clothes and footwear
What signs and symptoms should you look out for? The most important and telling sign is sudden death loss of more than one bird. Before death, which happens rapidly (less than 24 hours), you may notice decreased water and feed consumption, decreased egg production, respiratory issues (gasping, sneezing, coughing, nasal discharge), watery and yellow/green diarrhea, swelling or discoloration of feet and waddles, and ruffled feathers.
If you see any of these signs please call the HPAI hotline at 1-833-454-0156 or visit www.bah.state.mn.us/hpai.
If you are seeing sudden death as well as the more mild signs and symptoms in your flock please call the Minnesota Board of Animal Health Poultry Testing Lab at 1-320-231-5170. If you have dead birds, do not remove the carcasses from your property. Call the Minnesota Board of Animal Health Testing Lab and they will help you with this situation.
You can stay up-to-date on the most current information, find prevention techniques, and symptoms of the disease on the USDA-APHIS 2022 Detection of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza website: https://www.aphis.usda.gov/aphis/home
Katherine Hagen is a University of Minnesota Extension Educator originally from Pine County. She has an extensive background in agriculture and is excited to be contributing these skills and knowledge with the University of Minnesota research to Pine and Isanti Counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.