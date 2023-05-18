As Isanti County slowly progressed into various settlements and villages, some areas throughout the county were platted but never developed. While digging through the collections on a quest to find out more, we came across a large county plat book. The book’s contents revealed several early renditions of proposed villages within Isanti County. One neatly laid out map in particular grabbed our attention. Located in Section 11 of West Athens and portions of Sections 10 & 11 of East Stanford Townships in southern Isanti County, the one-half square mile Village of Ramsey was surveyed in December of 1856 and was officially platted on January 9th, 1857. So why the name Ramsey? Before Isanti County’s founding on February 13th, 1857, the territory was part of both Benton and Ramsey Counties, hence the naming of the village. There were tidy streets and blocks neatly laid out in the early plat, complete with a school, market, and public square. There was even a prominent island that was designated as a public park. Also present in the plat is a rendering of a bridge. Based upon the plat and the surrounding landscape, one could paint a mental picture of Ramsey’s finest in their mutton-sleeved dresses, bowler hats, and parasols as they strolled across a bridge over their exclusive island on the Rum. A fine image indeed, but it wasn’t to be.
There were several early villages plated within Isanti County in the mid-1800s. Some events that influenced the final plats included changes in land ownership and population settlement patterns. Around the time of the final plat of Ramsey, the “Panic of 1857” temporarily halted progress on most land development and speculation activities. One of the biggest influences on plated areas as we know them today (Braham, Stanchfield, Grandy, and Isanti) and their final location was the coming of the railroad in 1899. Cambridge had enough influence with its local railroad investors and County Seat designation (1869) to have the rail come directly through town. Looking at the property near the Ramsey site today, some of the initial ideas behind the 1857 plat came to fruition. A small neighborhood lines the east side of the Rum and a portion of the land on which the Village of Ramsey was to sit is currently part of Dewey Anderson Township Park. Although the island is not technically part of the park, it’s still present today. Not nearly as pronounced or defined as shown in the 1857 plat, the island can be seen by aerial imagery and in person. It’s interesting to think about all the proposed villages brought on by early settlement activities in Isanti County. Although never formalized, one could imagine how different the landscape might have been not only near Ramsey but many areas in the county.
SAM KLOCKSIEN is Executive Director of the Isanti County Historical Society, which is located at 33525 Flanders St. NE, Cambridge. He can be reached at 763-689-4229 or director@isanticountyhistory.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.