Reporter's Notebook: Observing the ‘Orange Frog’ initiative controversy

It is the responsibility of reporters or journalists to make sure factual information is reported about what is happening in the world around them when reporting the news of the day. It is not their responsibility to report everyone’s opinion, or to help spread disinformation or misinformation. Arguably, it is their responsibility to point out disinformation or misinformation when it arises. Not all opinions are based on factual information.
Case in point was the recent kerfuffle with the Isanti County Board of Commissioners when discussing the Happiness Advantage/Orange Frog initiative and fund it using American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money received by the county. There were a lot of opinions shared by the public, most of which were along the same thinking as the opinions shared in the July 29 Isanti-Chisago County Star.
Because the opinions shared by the public at the Sept. 1 board meeting were similar to the opinions covered in the July 29 edition, we felt it was unnecessary to cover those opinions again in the Sept. 9 article about that meeting. However, Commissioners Susan Morris, Terry Turnquist, and Greg Anderson and County Administrator Julia Lines did an excellent job addressing the concerns that were raised by the public regarding the initiative.
This column will address the facts behind the initiative that led to its approval by the board, and then address some of the opinions shared by the public regarding the initiative.
These facts, and the responses to opinions about the initiative, are based on my attendance at county board meetings, as well as observing and participating in the two-day Happiness Advantage/Orange Frog workshop Sept. 9 and 10.
First of all, the facts:
•Isanti County Public Health conducted a Community Health Assessment, completed in 2019, which concluded that mental health and well-being were the county’s most pressing issues.
•Public health is historically underfunded in the US.
•The county received nearly $7.9 million in ARPA funds to address its unique concerns that were exacerbated by COVID-19.
•It is clear through national studies that mental health and well-being declined during the COVID-19 pandemic, which means that the mental health and well-being of residents in Isanti County became even worse since the 2019 Community Health Assessment.
•The county approved using less than 10% ($650,000) of the ARPA funds it received to fund the Happiness Advantage/Orange Frog initiative.
•It is unconstitutional for the government to promote or discriminate against any religion or religious beliefs.
•The Happiness Advantage/Orange Frog initiative is an evidence-based, data driven program that has been proven to assist schools, businesses, and organizations in raising mental health and well-being.
•The initiative is focused on positive psychology, providing those who attend with information and tools to take with them to improve their own mental health and well-being and that of the school, business, or organization to which they belong.
•The initiative is not based on any specific religion or religious beliefs.
•Shawn Achor, author of The Happiness Advantage and creator of the Orange Frog workshops, holds a Master of Arts degree in Christian and Buddhist ethics from Harvard Divinity School.
Some of the statements made during the Sept. 1 public comment period include:
•“Do you know what love is? Love is an action. First commandment, second commandment. Love is an action. Singing in church, helping neighbor, showing love. Love produces joy, hope, happiness. It only comes from God – it is a Judeo-Christian principal.”
•“[It is] better to serve a living God than an orange idol frog. I pray that each one of you would really highly consider what you are putting before our Lord.”
•“Nazi Germany did a good job of promoting a philosophy with their youth, as well. It was fun, it was exciting, and that’s just kind of the road that this could take us. Although promoting happiness may seem like a good idea, it clearly falls outside the boundaries of our government.”
•“[One] consideration should be that, pending full investigation, the possibility of litigation over the fact that you as government officials will be committing a criminal act by promoting and propagating a religion and using tax payers dollars to do so would indeed exist.”
•“Secular Humanism was defined by the supreme court as a religion.”
•“If we were spending all this money to promote Christianity in schools, I wouldn’t mind, but I know others would.”
In response to those statements, what about the percentage of the world’s population that does not believe in Jesus Christ or practice Christianity? Is there any proof that those people are not happy? Also, there are a lot of unhappy Christians, which is why so many of them have been leaving the church in recent decades. Many of them feel the church is leading them astray from the teachings of Christ, or they just do not feel welcome at the church. It can be argued that if churches participated in this initiative, it will provide tools to congregations to be more engaged in connecting with each other again in a way which is more positive.
It is unclear why promoting positive thinking and happiness would be considered ungodly, or how this could lead to promoting more of the agenda coming from the federal government. Which agenda? That of those who are trying to look out for the best interests of the people by providing them what is needed in order to live a happy, healthy life?
I do agree that love is an action, and singing, helping your neighbor, and showing love in other ways does promote joy, hope, and happiness. This is actually what is promoted by the initiative - acting kindly and out of love towards our fellow humans in order to produce joy, hope, and happiness.
The initiative would not be considered Secular Humanism as defined as an established religion. Instead, the initiative is neutral in promoting any religious beliefs, and the principles it teaches can apply to any number of religions. Considering Achor has a master’s degree in Christian and Buddhist ethics, it can be argued that this initiative is based on Christian and Buddhist principles, therefore cannot be said to be promoting either religion.
While religious beliefs may help to guide government leaders’ own personal views on different policies and initiatives, voting for something that promotes any religion over another would be a criminal act against the constitution of the United States of America. No one religion is better than any other. Religion becomes evil when it is used in a way that goes against the very principles and ethics it teaches.
Comparisons between the indoctrination of children under the Nazi regime and an inclusive initiative that promotes happiness by using positive psychology skills and providing tools to sustain positivity and happiness is laughable. The Nazi regime’s indoctrination of children promoted the glorification of Nordic and other “Aryan” races and focused on fostering hatred towards Jews and other people whom were deemed inferior (those who identify as LGBTQ, Roma or “Gypsies,” “subhuman” Slavs, and those with mental and physical disabilities). After-school meetings and weekend camping trips sponsored by the Hitler Youth and the League of German Girls trained children to become faithful to the Nazi Party and the future leaders of the National Socialist state. Nazis also eventually targeted political opponents and those considered asocial.
The second theme of those dissenting to this initiative is that it will not make a difference in the mental well-being of county residents and there are better ways in which to spend the money, such as providing money to the schools or hiring more individual mental health counselors.
First of all, the county government does not fund the schools – they are funded through state and federal dollars, and any levies the school board sets to tax local property owners. School districts were also provided with ARPA funds to combat problems within their districts that were exacerbated by the pandemic.
The funds being used for the initiative are coming from ARPA funds given specifically to the county government to administer projects and programs. Isanti County was given nearly $7.9 million for this funding. Information from the US Treasury specifically states, “The Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds provide eligible state, local, territorial, and Tribal governments with a substantial infusion of resources to meet pandemic response needs and rebuild a stronger, and more equitable economy as the country recovers.”
One of the ways in which the funds can be used are to support public health expenditures, such as behavioral healthcare. Using less than 10% of the funds provided to broadly address the county’s needs for mental health and well-being is a good fiscal move.
It is also worth noting that the initiative will be funded by the county, but the school districts, Isanti Community Coalition, and Allina Charter will all benefit by being included in receiving the workshops, materials, and training provided by the initiative. So, the schools will benefit from the initiative, as well.
Second, it is the county’s responsibility to fund public health and its initiatives to improve the health of county residents, and do it in a way which is fiscally responsible. It can be argued that using the money to hire individual mental health counselors, who can only meet with and help a limited number of residents, would not do much to combat the problems with mental health identified by the community health assessment. However, an initiative that works with groups of people and gives them the information and tools needed to create a transformation within their own lives and organizations will have a broader impact.
Third, this initiative will only benefit the county if those who attend the workshops and trainings continue to use the tools they were provided to create change within their personal lives, their places of work, and their schools and organizations, to continue fostering positivity and happiness. If they do not follow through, then, yes, it will not have done much good. But, the data shows that schools, businesses, and organizations that have introduced this initiative continue to use it and expand it for years to come.
Finally, there is a lot of ARPA money left to spend. Those who disagree with the Happiness Advantage/Orange Frog initiative can research other programs they think will be more helpful to the county, bring their ideas to the county board, and, perhaps, both initiatives can take place at the same time.
JENNIFER KOTILA is a reporter and classifieds ad rep of the Isanti-Chisago County Star. She can be reached at 763-689-1181 or news@countystar.com.
