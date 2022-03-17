Subbin' In: A fish tale about the high cost of a crappie

I’ve told some wild fish stories in my day, but all of them have one common characteristic — they’re true. Oh, I’ve stretched a few minor details. However, when I describe strange happenings while fishing, you can be assured that they are not just based on a true story, but they are practically and entirely true. I mean, why lie? It’s fishing!
Having said that, I take you back to Monday, February 28, when the temperature was in the mid-30s and the wind whispered softly, barely swinging the bird feeders to five- and seven-o’clock positions. I twisted my own arm, and, by 8:40 a.m., I had loaded my ancient ice fishing gear into the car and was on my way to a nearby lake.
After augering two holes through 22 inches of stubborn ice, I plunked down onto my inverted 5-gallon pail, dropped down two crappie lines, and took a sip of convenience store coffee. My hopes were high. I expected plenty of action, and I felt that it wouldn’t be long before my 10-crappie limit would be in the bag. It was 9:30 a.m.
Minutes went by and then more minutes passed. Before I knew it, a half hour had elapsed and still not even a bite! I tried different depths and jig colors, and varied my jigging technique. Nothing changed. All I saw were two floating bobbers, beneath which, I knew, were impaled minnows with rather dim futures.
Now with an hour gone and nothing else to do, I began considering how much this little trip had cost me. Let’s see: minnows, $3.21; coffee and cookies, $2.58; gas, about $3.50 round trip. Call it $10 total. I extrapolated those costs to longer fishing trips I’ve taken. Easily worth the fun, I concluded.
Then I thought about the major excursions made by those with large trucks, fancy boats, monster motors, heavy duty trailers and electronics. I wondered how much they spend on their trips, how many fish they catch, and how much that is on “per pound” basis? Whatever the figure, it must be worth it! Then, at 10:40, I caught a crappie!
Fast-forward to 11:30 and still just that one average-size crappie was in the bag. The few other folks that had also been fishing were gone, signaling shared misfortune. Alone with no encouraging prospects, I packed up for home at 11:45.
Suddenly, there it was. A flat tire! I couldn’t believe it. How does one get a flat tire on the ice? I looked away and then back at the tire. Still flat. Still unbelievable.
Unable to change the tire on the snow-covered ice, I called my road-assistance company. I’d have about an hour’s wait. Ever the optimist, I lowered my two crappie lines again.
Now, I was calculating a different sum for the cost of this trip (crappie). Although my fix was paid for by insurance, I still had paid for the insurance. I’d have a tire to repair or replace, and one tire could easily become two, and two could possibly become four. I’ve seen it happen. My crappie was suddenly in the $500 ballpark, about $1,500 per pound! When the truck came, I put it back. It was too expensive!
The tire had been punctured by a sharp rock, and, fortunately, it could be repaired. After paying a small charge for the fix, I was home at 2:15 . . . fishless and hungry, but with a few bucks left in my wallet.
Sometimes, one doesn’t need fish to have a memorable time on the water!
LOREN BRABEC is a contributing sports writer for the Isanti-Chisago County Star and author of several Braham sports books. He can be reached at editor@countystar.com, Attn: Loren Brabec.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.