Subbin' In: Environmental responsibility year-round

Usually at this time, I’m writing about the fishing opener for men and boys in the family. Whether it’s the renewed camaraderie, the notion that spring has finally arrived, the drooling anticipation of scrappy crappies and fighting northerns, the smell and feel of the campfire, the sounds of the music emanating from outdoor speakers tethered to someplace inside the garage, the taste of Saturday night’s barbecued chicken, all of the above, or something else that makes its bed inside my head, it’s a beautiful kick-off to summer.
Instead, I’d like to respond to an article from the April 15, 2022, issue of the Star Tribune. In it, author Tony Kennedy discusses the issue of human bio-waste being left on the ice by those who winter fish on Minnesota’s most popular lakes. Yes, I’m talking about human feces! Yet, it’s more than that.
According to the article, the Keep It Clean Committee of the Upper Red Lake Association is already looking to next winter when it plans to “harvest” about 3,000 pounds of human waste via a dumpster campaign. There are no typos here: one lake, one winter, 3,000 pounds of human waste. Of course, the dumpster campaign will be costly, and its success will require much work and an extensive buy-in by anglers.
Don’t think for a moment though that the problem exists only on Red Lake. Members of associations at Mille Lacs and Lake of the Woods are also discussing the issue. In fact, the article states that this “trio of lakes has formed an alliance to widen the Keep it Clean initiative started 10 years ago on Lake of the Woods when loads of trash from ice anglers washed ashore in the spring.”
To quantify the problem a bit more, the article states that “at Upper Red Lake, the DNR estimated 85,000 overnight stays by ice anglers during the winter of 2020-21.” One lake, one winter. In Lake of the Woods County, “the surge in wintertime walleye fishing is reflected in the county’s garbage tonnage.”
Kennedy writes that the five-year monthly average for the county is 225,000 tons, but “collections spike in January when ice anglers far outnumber the county’s population.” The record-high garbage haul was in January 2020, at 350,000 tons. Last winter, it was 330,000 tons. One month. One county.
Obviously, not all of this waste is human feces, nor is all of it left on frozen lakes by ice anglers. However, the numbers reflect the sheer amount of garbage generated by those who use the lakes for recreation and the pressure on resort owners and garbage haulers to responsibly dispose of it.
Those who ice fish invest huge amounts of money to purchase vehicles and equipment. Those who stay on the lake for days or weeks at a time own an enlarged responsibility for their waste. However, even those of us who drag our portables out for a few hours, or rent a resort owner’s shack for a 12- or 24-hour period, bear responsibility for proper disposal of the waste we generate.
True sportsmen and women care about the health of our lakes, the purity of our water, the future of fishing, and the welfare of our environment. Our responsibility carries over to open-water fishing, hunting, hikes in our parks, and rides on bike and ATV trails. In my opinion, all of us can take our cans, bottles, food wrappers, lunch bags, ammo boxes, bait containers, and lure packages with us when we go home.
It’s the right thing to do.
LOREN BRABEC is a contributing sports writer for the Isanti-Chisago County Star and author of several Braham sports books. He can be reached at editor@countystar.com, Attn: Loren Brabec.
