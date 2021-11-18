Subbin' In: November — the ultimate transition month

November, to me, has long been one of those months that could just as well be torn from the calendar, but then … something would have to take its place, right? November sheds its colorful coat of autumn leaves, gives up on the growing season, and abandons the outdoor experiences that were cheerfully sponsored by previous months. And for what? Truth is, it’s all in preparation for … oh, I won’t say it. You know what’s ahead!
Remove hunting seasons and the final high school football games, and you might notice how November seems unable to claim much outdoor greatness. Instead, it’s a period of transition, and it seems to enjoy that annual role! Sure, there are still some “nice” days, such as November 9 when I went fishing and enjoyed nearly 50 degrees and a mostly sunny day. But even on that day, the DNR dock had been removed from the water and the outdoor toilet had been taken away. It had to happen, of course. We’re in transition.
High school football, cross country and volleyball seasons are history, and just now, as you read this, the boys and girls who will bring us basketball, hockey and wrestling action have begun practices. We’re thrust headlong into change, as we lug inside the many outdoor activities that we’ve loved since last spring.
So, we lament the newness of the season; yet, at the same time, we vividly recall that we’ve been here before and somehow, we’ve endured. In a short time, we’ll slip on skis or snowshoes and travel through the white powdery beauty of winter and even take photos as we go. We’ll position ourselves on inverted buckets atop the ice to try our fishing luck again. We’ll chat with a neighbor while clearing snow from the sidewalk. We’ll sit back with a cup of hot chocolate and enjoy the variety of birds that come to our feeders, and we’ll think that, if they can survive it, so can we.
We think the winter is long (and don’t kid yourself, it is), and we wish for the return of a few more days of temps in the 50s. However, we know that, although those days are largely banished for a few months, a return to 40 degrees will soon seem like a heat wave and 50 will be so outrageously warm, we’ll be unable to tolerate it from inside a flannel shirt! Numbers will have become nearly meaningless.
You’ve heard it said that “it is what it is,” and while that expression might sometimes leave us wanting something better, it often encapsulates the moment. So, here’s hoping your fall was a good one and you can gather up a bunch of wonderful wintertime memories.
My monthly meals with seldom-seen friends and/or new ones continue to make life more enjoyable. So far: December 21, Brian; January 12, Terry T.; February 12, Chad; March 4, Rick; March 29, Terry H.; April 12, Kathy; May 4, Emma; May 21, Joe & Teresa; June 3, Doug E., Steve D., Greg & Tom; July 2, Steve J.; July 7, Paula; July 23, Dann, Dan K., Doug S. & Tony; August 9, Pat; August 31, Dennis & Dave; September 11, Gene, Lenore & Brian; September 17, Dan B.; September 27, Penny; October 6, Dolores; October 9, Stephanie; October 14, Shelley; November 2, Sara; and, November 3, Linda. Who’s next?
LOREN BRABEC is a contributing sports writer for the Isanti-Chisago County Star and author of several Braham sports books. He can be reached at editor@countystar.com, Attn: Loren Brabec.
