Subbin' In: Seeing sports as a metaphor for competition in life

It’s late February, the time each year when loyal high school basketball fans anxiously await their teams’ tournaments. When they begin, roughly half of these fans will experience the deflating disappointment of a first-round loss; yet, many of them who cheer for teams with no real chance of a deep playoff run will graciously accept what they knew was likely. That’s the way it should be!
Lop-sided losses can dominate the early tournament scoreboards, and it is then that the most interested fans will feel the excitement and tension build within them. They know the “big matchups” are on the immediate horizon, and they’re only going to get bigger.
Here in Braham, we used to expect and enjoy basketball wins. I don’t intend to be mean here, but for the past few seasons right up to now, we’ll take a win anytime we can get one.
After the Braham boys took home their fourth state title in 2016, the domination enjoyed by both the boys’ and the girls’ teams has morphed into “mere” competitiveness. Oh, I certainly marveled at the past victories and achievements by both teams, but I am really quite fine with watching our athletes just go out there and compete!
Occasionally, I think about my own basketball years at Willow River High School. My senior year’s basketball team started the season a dismal 0-6. Of those six losses, one was a blowout to much-bigger North Branch, and another was a 9-point loss to much-bigger Chisago Lakes. The other four were to schools our own size by a total of 17 points, and two of them were avenged by small margins during the second lap through the conference schedule.
We finished the season 8-9. In short, we and most of our opponents were mediocre at best, and we experienced what we pretty much expected.
At that time, the tournament was “one class fits all.” It was entirely likely that a little school would play a much larger school by the second round, and guess what? Most little schools were finished. There was no need to whine. It was the way it was, and we knew where we stood among the area’s teams.
We’d compete. We’d lose. We’d accept it. We’d start thinking baseball.
Today, there are four classes for basketball, so teams of similar size are competing against each other in the tournament.
Seems better. Seems fairer.
Still, most teams know exactly where they stand among their peers. Win one, maybe two games, and you lose. You’re done. You start thinking baseball or softball or track or golf. Such is life.
Yes, such IS life. Sport reflects life, as the recent Olympics clearly demonstrated. By the time kids participate in an organized sport, they’ve already experienced competition in the classroom, athletics and fine arts. In class and during extra-curriculars, they find out about teamwork, unity and responsibility to others. They discover their own strengths and weaknesses, and, most importantly, they learn how to contribute to their team’s success despite those weaknesses.
Life is full of competition. You prepare for it the best you can. You learn important skills. You acquire knowledge and learn to apply it. Quite simply, you learn how to learn.
And guess what? You get the job or you don’t. You get that raise or you don’t.You get accepted to a college or you don’t. After the losses and the disappointments, you dust yourself off and try again. In short, you compete!
Here’s wishing all area teams a competitive, and fun, tournament!
LOREN BRABEC is a contributing sports writer for the Isanti-Chisago County Star and author of several Braham sports books. He can be reached at editor@countystar.com, Attn: Loren Brabec.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.