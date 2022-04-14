Subbin' In: Spring: It’s all in the timing

After managing winter in multiple layers including long underwear, sweat pants and sweatshirts, most of us look forward to spring and warm weather. Some even enjoy those sweltering, sticky days with temps in the 90s and humidity not far behind. However, let’s face it: While recent winters haven’t been all that cold, they are still plenty long!
Mid-April is about the time I consider winter to be “over.” Oh, I know there could still be snowfalls and cold weather, but these are short-lived events. Even by then, however, winter has consumed three and a half months of the new year. Add nearly two months from the previous year, and you see that winter, by occupying 5-6 months of the year, is a time hog. Now, with winter pages having been torn from our calendars, we are very aware of the welcome happenings going on outside.
For many, sighting the first robin is a sure sign of spring. Male robins, serving as scouts to a great extent, are first to arrive as they determine whether the area is suitable for raising a family. While they probably don’t care about schools, churches, and local employment and recreational opportunities, they are certainly interested in food and water sources, cover and concealment, and possibly even bird feeders. Birds have much to consider when planning their next families.
I spotted the first robin in our yard on Monday, March 21. Not surprisingly, he looked just like the one that arrived early last spring to investigate and eventually join its mate in building their nest on the ladder by the west window inside my garage! That nest is still there, as is the one that was built atop my fishing poles a few years before that. Since then, the weather has placed confused looks on their faces, but that will change. Welcome, robins! Glad to see you!
Frequent high winds and cold rains — other signs of spring — made ice fishing a forgettable experience in early March, and, as the snowbanks melted along the roadways, winter’s death toll became apparent.
I know this doesn’t sound very pleasant, but roadkill deer are plentiful this spring, and, as soon as they emerged from their snowy concealments, eagles and hawks were numerous. All are parts of the seasonal transition we welcome!
Beneath our sunflower seed and suet feeders, the receding snow piles unveiled the wintertime mess left by our feathered visitors. It first looked as though I might have to shovel away this pile of suet scraps and empty seed shells, but squirrels and birds were quick to pounce on the uncovered scraps that fell from the table above them. I wonder whether they’d clean the entire yard if I would provide them with miniature rakes.
So far, only animals and birds have made their spring appearance, but, perhaps by the time you read this, early flowers will have pushed around and through last fall’s leaves, coloring the landscape with slices of bright green stems. It won’t be long when green thumbs will begin their annual probing of the soil, and the world around us will be a completely different place.
Now, with much to plan and much to do outdoors, I urge you to take cautious care. As you rake, mow, till and hoe, keep safety at the top of your priority list. After all, you don’t want to miss that summertime swelter! Now do you?
LOREN BRABEC is a contributing sports writer for the Isanti-Chisago County Star and author of several Braham sports books. He can be reached at editor@countystar.com, Attn: Loren Brabec.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.