Subbin' In: To (almost) everything, there is a season

Now that high school football and volleyball teams are in their playoff runs, pro and college football are well underway, major league baseball is soon to begin post-season, and pro hockey and basketball have begun or will soon begin pre-season games, I am reminded that fall is here. Certainly, the crisp mornings and early sunsets offer proof that we are entering a new, and final, section of the calendar!
At the same time, fall hunters are drooling at the prospects that lie ahead of them. I’m sure they have already purchased much of their gear and have “sighted in” their weapons. Now, they’re planning the details -- where, when and with whom – to some of life’s many outdoor pleasures.
As for fisher folks, the opportunities never end. If you’re willing to adapt to weather conditions and even ice on your favorite lake, you can, with some restrictions, fish year-round. Perhaps the third chapter of the Biblical Book of Ecclesiastes has no connection to outdoor sports, but it is true that, to everything, there is a season.
Here in Minnesota’s North-central zone, walleyes dominate the dreams of most anglers, and, although there are rules regarding size and numbers for specific lakes, the walleye season remains open until February 27, 2022. Same for northerns and largemouth bass. Muskie season ends December 1, while crappies and sunfish may be legally caught all year.
It’s slightly different for the mighty smallmouth bass. While its season runs till February 27, 2022, it’s been catch-and-release only since September 13.
The smallmouth bass is, in my opinion, the Roberto Duran of fishing. It doesn’t enjoy the glamor of the popular heavyweights, but it compensates for its size with a voracious appetite, its fierce desires to thrive and succeed, and a boundless determination to escape capture. It’s my favorite fish to catch, and my imagination knows no end to its season.
To me, reeling in a decent size smallmouth bass (15-19”) is like trying to crank home a cement block that swims. The mighty smallie will dive into deep water, burrow under branches, or zoom around stumps and rocks to shake hooks. You should try this with 4-pound line!
I’ve landed a great many Snake River smallies in the 14-15” range, two to two-and-a-half pounds. I’ve also caught many from 16-18” (pushing four pounds at the top end) on a variety of lures. This summer, I nabbed two at 19”. What fun!
It’s always interesting to see what smallmouth bass have been eating, so, if I’ve kept any, I check obvious stomach contents. Frogs, small fish, and crayfish are the most common victims. A few years ago, there were three crayfish inside a smallmouth I’d just caught, and the last crayfish that had been eaten crawled out when I opened the stomach. Hello!
Whether hunting or fishing, enjoy your fall activities! Remember, it’s even more important in the cooler weather to take care out there. Stay safe!
My monthly meals with seldom-seen friends continue to enhance our relationships and make life more enjoyable. So far: December 21, Brian; January 12, Terry T.; February 12, Chad; March 4, Rick; March 29, Terry H.; April 12, Kathy; May 4, Emma; May 21, Joe & Teresa; June 3, Doug, Steve D., Greg and Tom; July 2, Steve J.; July 7, Paula; July 23, Dann, Dan, Doug and Tony; August 9, Pat; August 31, Dennis and Dave; and, September 11, Gene, Lenore and Brian. Who’s next?
LOREN BRABEC is a contributing sports writer for the Isanti-Chisago County Star and author of several Braham sports books. He can be reached at editor@countystar.com, Attn: Loren Brabec.
