Worth a Thousand Words: A clash of Titan routines

Another of the offshoots of my kidney stone episode last summer has been my motivation to be more active. Since my job could be considered a “desk job” for the most part, I needed to find another way of being more active. The solution I came up with was to go for an approximately 30-minute walk, usually each morning before going into work, or whatever time it strikes me on the weekend.
In just these three-plus months, these walks have become such a part of my routine I actually feel like I’m missing out whenever something such as my schedule or inclement weather prevents it. Like many people who have taken up walking or jogging, a primary component of this routine is listening to music. And thanks to things such as music streaming services and wireless earbuds, the choices of music can be virtually endless.
However, this routine is about to cause a considerable dilemma for me. As I’ve mentioned before, I am very much a product of the ’80s, especially when it comes to my music preferences. Naturally, whenever I sync up my earbuds to Amazon Music, my listening selection is some “hair band” or some other similar higher-energy music selection. Sure, there is the occasional impulse to play more mellow selections such as Billy Joel, but even most of those selections are able to keep my adrenaline pumping.
The dilemma comes because I have pledged to keep the walking up even during the winter months. I have also mentioned before that I ardently will listen to Christmas music virtually non-stop once Thanksgiving arrives. Sure, there are times when I do hear “everyday” music during the month of December, but whenever I am in control of the music selection, without fail, I keep it on the sounds of the season.
“So, what’s the dilemma?” you might ask. Well, while I could easily finger in “Christmas music” as my music selection, even though there is virtually an infinite selection on Amazon Music, the number of different songs available is very much finite.
“Well, you just said you listen to Christmas music almost non-stop, so what difference does another half-hour make?”
That’s a valid question. The only answer I have for that is, while I do have Christmas music playing exclusively while at work, for example, that music becomes background noise while I’m busy, and only from time-to-time do I actually hear what is being played. But when out on my walks, the music is being actively listened to. Even now, if I decide to play something like Def Leppard and Amazon Music randomly selects a live version of a song I just heard 15 minutes ago, I immediately hit the skip button.
The other concern is that of motivation. Like I said, the music acts to adrenalize me. Even though I am very self-motivated, sometimes I need that extra oomph, such as when the weather isn’t so ideal. So how much motivation would I receive when walking in below-zero temperatures and “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” starts wafting past my eardrums?
Even at this point, I’m not completely sure which of my OCD-like routines will win out, but I’m leaning towards the Christmas-exclusive music selection. After all, “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year” only lasts about a month. I still have the other 11 months to “Kickstart My Heart.”
BILL STICKELS III is editor of the Isanti-Chisago County Star. He can be reached at 763-689-1181 ext. 107 or editor@countystar.com.
