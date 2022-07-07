Worth a Thousand Words: A day at the zoo

As I’ve mentioned in this space before, I have a fondness for animals. I’ve always had this fondness. Growing up, it was always an exciting day whenever we got to observe animals — whether in the wild or in captivity.
Looking back, not all of these interactions would be appropriate based on today’s ideas of what would be humane treatment of animals. One in particular was a bear kept in a cage outside the gas station up near our family’s cabin. The bear would entertain visitors by accepting and drinking bottles of pop. Other interactions would be Paul Bunyan Land’s petting zoo.
We also frequented a number of zoos throughout the years. I specifically recall going to the St. Louis Zoo, Henry Doorly Zoo in Omaha, the Minnesota Zoo (back when it was called “the new zoo”), plus, of course, Como Zoo, which based on its proximity and “free” admission, makes it the one most frequented.
Even as an adult, Como Zoo has been utilized as a mini getaway destination for me. There was a year or two when I was covering the state track meet at Hamline University, and there was a several-hour gap between the two classes. I would kill some time by swinging by Como. When I worked for Ritz Camera, one particular day presented a double-thrill of the company offering to take sales associates to Como in order to “test drive” some new camera equipment.
So, when it came time to come up with some ideas about ways to spend my time while on staycation, Como Zoo easily was slotted at the top of the list.
In all brutal honesty, Como Zoo isn’t exactly a stellar zoo. The facilities are outdated, and you wouldn’t exactly call most of the animals all that exotic. It has the typical variety of monkeys, plus “big cats,” a polar bear and other aquatic animals, plus zebras, giraffes, bison (my personal favored animal), and wolves (although I can’t ever remember actually seeing them in their current area).
But what it does have is a nostalgia factor. While primarily looking at the animals, it is also fun people-watching. It seems like the interaction of the people never changes. I heard many kids waving “hi” or “goodbye” to the animals. This made me chuckle to myself as one particular memory was at the Henry Doorly Zoo. My sister, my cousins and I did the exact same thing to (if I remember correctly) a sun bear lounging around on a hot day, who, much to our delight, lifted its paw making it seem like it was waving back at us.
Other pieces of nostalgia included seeing kids climbing over the animal statues while parents tried to get them to hold still long enough for a photo. And then there’s the plastic molds of various animals that could be made throughout the zoo. I don’t recall how much it was back in the day, but I’m sure it was much less than the $5 now.
Of course, I took a ton of photos while there, which I immediately uploaded to my Facebook page that same evening, which is also different from back when we had to wait several days to get the film developed. All in all, it was a very pleasant, relaxing several hours spent, time that I’m sure I will repeat — probably several times, in the future.
BILL STICKELS III is editor of the Isanti-Chisago County Star. He can be reached at 763-689-1181 ext. 107 or editor@countystar.com.
