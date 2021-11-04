Ever since I was diagnosed with my kidney stone that needed a little help in passing, I’ve been trying to maintain better eating habits. Biggest on that task is cutting down on snacking at any time, but especially after dinner. For a person who has admittedly a considerable sweet tooth, that is far from an easy proposition. And when you add in a holiday that almost literally screams “CANDY,” that edict becomes even less achievable.
Working here at the Star, I always seem to have something happening on Halloween. Typically, that entails photographing various Trunk-or-Treat events in the area. But this year, those activities were spread out over a three or four day stretch, meaning I might have actually been home on the holiday itself. But lo and behold, the NFL winds up scheduling the Vikings to play on Halloween night, meaning that my traditional place for watching the game would be at my parents’ place.
In addition, if anyone had the inkling of going door-to-door early in order to avoid being out after dark on a “school night” (or possibly to avoid the same scheduling conflict of missing the game), both my Friday and Saturday nights wound up being booked with covering volleyball and football. Bottom line, I absolutely wasn’t going to be home at any potential trick-or-treat times.
For other years, even though I knew there would be limited times I would be home, I would still buy a bag of candy. After all, it would be terrible if some youngster came up to my door thinking I was “open for business” and my not having even a miniature piece of something or other lying around. Besides, that is the perfect excuse to satisfy that sweet tooth when my fears proved to be unrealized.
However, since it was so set in stone I wasn’t going to be around, I only had my own cravings that needed to be satisfied. Add to that the aisles dedicated at so many stores exclusively for Halloween candies, and it all amounts to a nightmare scenario for someone trying to be faithful to their personal oaths.
As I write this column on the first of November, I am proud to say I have conquered all of those cravings and refrained from even purchasing a pumpkin-shaped peanutbutter cup.
Don’t get me wrong, I didn’t cut out treats cold turkey. I did pocket four or five pieces while covering the Frankensteiner’s Ball a couple weeks ago. Plus, the number of kids knocking on my parents’ door Sunday night was less than they predicted, meaning they had leftovers. But even those instances are far better than having enough chocolate treats lying around my place to last me most of the month of November.
So, I will bask in the glory of this moral victory, but probably only for a short time. After all, there is all of the sweet-tooth goodness of Christmastime coming up in a few short weeks.
BILL STICKELS III is editor of the Isanti-Chisago County Star. He can be reached at 763-689-1181 ext. 107 or editor@countystar.com.
