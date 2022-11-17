Worth a Thousand Words: A message to election victors

The 2022 election easily went down as one of the most contested — if not contentious — in local history. Isanti and Chisago County alone featured 17 city, county, or school board contested races, featuring 56 candidates.
Of even bigger note was that in those contested races, a mere 15 of those candidates were incumbents, leaving a guarantee of at least 14 new faces taking office in January. As it turned out, the number of “newbies” escalated to 18 as six incumbents were unsuccessful in their attempts to get re-elected. When you boil it all down, you get a ratio of 18 out of 28 open seats being filled with someone who hasn’t been in that position before, plus two more from the uncontested races of the North Branch School Board special election and Rush City mayor. The biggest of the turnover ratios comes from Isanti County, where four out of the five commissioners will be new, plus a new sheriff.
To take it even another step further, look at the turnover in leadership positions within those government bodies. Isanti, North Branch, Braham, and Rush City will have new mayors; and Cambridge-Isanti Schools will have to choose a new chairperson.
Absolutely no offense is intended to these new electees, but those factoids make me more than a little nervous. There is a clear reason why the terms of elected officials are staggered — to try to ensure every government body has at least a couple of people with at least a modicum of experience making important decisions from day one.
But, it is what it is and we all will need to work with the cards we have been dealt. So, to all the newly elected officials, as well as the successful incumbents, I have a couple of things I would like to say to you:
First, I offer sincere congratulations. You won your election fair and square.
Second, trust the support staff that is currently in place. I honestly believe that every single local government body has top-notch staff members who sincerely want to do only what’s best for the city/county/schools they serve even though it is in a non-elected capacity. They also have the knowledge and/or resources to help you along with the myriad of policies, procedures, codes of conduct, etc. you will now encounter.
At the same time, start attending meetings and reading up on what your new position entails immediately. I have been covering government meetings for over six years now and there’s still plenty I am still not fully knowledgeable in.
Third, and most importantly, even if your main campaign focus was one or two topics, don’t forget to keep an eye on the big picture. You are about to be introduced to questions, suggestions, and requests on subjects you haven’t even considered before, and quite frankly, may not have a huge interest in. Take every single one of them seriously.
After all, the hardest part of your new position is yet to come as every single thing that comes before you is vital in keeping or improving the quality of life for your constituents. I wish you the best of luck in this new endeavor.
BILL STICKELS III is editor of the Isanti-Chisago County Star. He can be reached at 763-689-1181 ext. 107 or editor@countystar.com.
