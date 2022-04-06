Almost exactly two years ago in this space I wrote about World Wrestling Entertainment’s going forward with that year’s Wrestlemania despite not being able to have any fans in attendance. The premise of that column was that if the WWE could pull off their biggest event sans fans, then each of the major professional sports teams should be able to do so as well. What’s more, we needed them to do it in order to bring some level of “normalcy” to our upside-down world.
This assertion proved to be both correct and incorrect on my part. Yes, major sports leagues were able to hold their seasons in empty stadiums. Heck, even other forms of live entertainment found ways to bring their craft to the masses — e.g., live streaming of concerts, plays, etc. — directly into peoples’ homes (albeit via pay-per-view). However, despite being a small diversion, all of that felt far from “normal,” despite their best efforts to fake the in-person atmosphere. The end results were, especially towards the end of the restrictions, that these events felt more like a reminder of what we are missing out on.
This past weekend, I watched the replay of this year’s Wrestlemania, which was a two-night affair held in front of reportedly more than 140,000 fans. It was the first Wrestlemania held in front of a packed stadium in three years (last year’s featured limited fan attendance). And it felt good to watch it.
You might have noticed I said I watched the replay of the event. The primary reason for this, rather than watching it live, was that on Sunday, I was at the Xcel Energy Center for the Bon Jovi concert — my first major stadium concert in at least two-and-a-half years. The week before, I was also at “The X” for my first live Minnesota Wild hockey game in about that same length of time. And it felt really good to watch them.
These events truly did feel like things had in fact returned to “normal.” Sure, there were some subtle reminders of the situation we appear to be emerging from. The rink cleaners for the Wild and the stage crew for Bon Jovi were still mandatorily masking up. And Jon Bon Jovi, during some of his monologues, did make some general references such as “it’s been too long.” But to his credit, he only dared to utter “the C-word” once. In fact, there were more specific references to the mess in Ukraine than the mess we have been going through these past two years.
In retrospect, these two events (plus the Minnesota Vikings game I went to in December) reminded me of what we were truly missing, or at least the stuff that couldn’t be replicated on a computer or television screen. The energy was upbeat, infectious, maybe even a little more amped-up than before. It was also the shot in the arm (I’m sorry, I couldn’t help myself with that pun) that I needed to look forward to a hopefully brighter future.
As Jon Bon Jovi fittingly (and perhaps intentionally) sang during the opening song of the concert, “On a night like this, one prayer, one wish. Step out off the edge, it’s worth the risk. Life is limitless.”
BILL STICKELS III is editor of the Isanti-Chisago County Star. He can be reached at 763-689-1181 ext. 107 or editor@countystar.com.
