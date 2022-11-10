Worth a Thousand Words: A slip of the lip can sink a ship

One of the toughest things for modern-day weekly newspapers like ours is trying to stay relevant and timely in our coverage. We strive to be the instigators of conversations, not the last ones to jump into the ring. This has always been a challenge given how fast small-town scuttlebutt gets spread. But adding social media into the fray has only made a difficult job sometimes next to impossible. It pains me each time I see someone “report” something before we have a chance to publish it in our physical edition, or, if it is really big news, posting it on our website ahead of our physical edition.
This edition provides the perfect example of this in the form of the article reporting that a Pizza Ranch is being constructed in Cambridge. As early as several weeks ago, maybe even a month ago, I started seeing posts on various community Facebook pages stating the long-running joke was becoming a reality. While there has been a ton of these “reports” over the years, these new ones just seemed to be that much more adamant, even offering various forms of “proof” that what they were saying was true.
At first, I was taking the personal stance of ‘I’ll believe it when I see it.’ After all, phony reports have gone as far as someone putting up an actual fake sign at the construction site of a completely different business. But gradually, the reports became more frequent and specific, with people I trust aren’t ones to lightly help spread inaccurate gossip piping in. And that’s when I started chomping at the bit to get some sort of official confirmation as it was quickly turning into the newspaper producing increasingly “old news.”
That is where one prime directive must trump another. Our newspaper’s mantra is “Your Best Source for Community Information.” While a good portion of that is being relevant and one of the first to report on a story, an even bigger portion of that is providing accurate information. Sometimes, that means sitting on a story you know in your heart is true, but you haven’t been told it is true by at least one, if not multiple, reliable sources. No offense to those people who posted this information on those social media pages, but you are not a reliable source.
I’m reminded of an episode of M*A*S*H where Hawkeye and Winchester started a phony rumor that Marilyn Monroe was coming. While it started as an innocent joke, it quickly escalated so that the two were in over their heads when a general canceled his R&R plans to make a special visit to meet her after hearing the rumor through “official channels.”
I look at our newspaper as being “official channels.” So if I had spread the “news” of Pizza Ranch actually coming to town without getting confirmation from a reliable source and it proved to be wrong, I would be in just as much hot water as Hawkeye and Winchester would have been if someone discovered they were the origins of the hoax.
Quite frankly, that’s just not a risk I’m willing to take. After all, it’s better to be the last person to spread accurate information than to be the “official channel” to magnify the spreading of inaccurate and potentially damaging information.
BILL STICKELS III is editor of the Isanti-Chisago County Star. He can be reached at 763-689-1181 ext. 107 or editor@countystar.com.
I come to news sources like this to get verified information. If I want to read the latest rumor and speculation I'll check out social media.
