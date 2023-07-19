Worth a Thousand Words: A spoon-full of sugar would make the medicine go down

A friend of mine came up to me after reading my article about Allina shelving the construction of the new Cambridge Medical Center and asked, “Did you really think they were going to build it?”
My response was, initially, absolutely. I even wrote about how good this news was in this very space. And at first, their actions echoed their claims as they sought out and purchased a piece of land for it.
My faith did begin to wane when it was announced an “indefinite delay” to the project. However, they were at least giving us members of the media the courtesy of explaining the decision and other topics during a one-on-one phone interview. So I held fast to taking their word for it.
That all changed with this most recent announcement, which came in the form of an email that contained a half-dozen-sentence statement that wasn’t attributed to a single individual, but instead was attributed to “Allina Health.” This time, there were no opportunities for follow-up questions or anything. Plus, the wording they chose rings very hollow.
Thus, I do not think this project will ever even have a groundbreaking, much less a completion. I also am not discounting that same friend’s prediction that over time, the current medical center will lose more and more in-patient services until the only thing that is left is a clinic, urgent care area, and helipad.
As frustrating as this turn of events is for myself and other members of the community, I’m guessing it is even more frustrating for Cambridge city staff. They were the ones who not only earnestly spread the news of the new facility, but also waded through the governmental red tape for Allina, including annexing the land into the city.
Then there are the families of the properties who were convinced to sell their land to Allina, thinking what a great boost to the community they were helping to create. I was told some of that land had been owned by the same family for generations. Now, it appears it will simply sit vacant.
I do have an idea, though, that will help Allina save a little face, plus be of benefit to the community. Allina should take a page from Welia and donate a portion of the land and pay for a significant amount of the costs of constructing a Community Health Center. Allina was already a part of the ongoing feasibility study for one, and there was talk that it would be located on that land if it was built anyway.
Sure, this would still mean Allina — who is claiming heavy financial struggles — would still have to cough up a decent chunk of change. But whatever amount of money that would be (Welia Center cost just over $10 million to build in 2018) would be far less than the $150 million initial cost estimate of the new medical center. It would also make last week’s bitter pill just a little easier to swallow.
BILL STICKELS III is editor of the Isanti-Chisago County Star. He can be reached at 763-689-1181 ext. 107 or editor@countystar.com.
