Worth a Thousand Words: All government meetings should be live streamed

There is a growing trend among local government bodies — the video recording and/or live streaming of meetings.
Just this morning (Tuesday, March 7), Isanti County rolled out its first-ever live streaming of the Board of Commissioners meeting. Two weeks ago, the city of Isanti did the same thing. I have heard the city of Braham is looking into live streaming its monthly meetings as well.
The city of North Branch was way ahead of the curve in this area, as they have been live streaming their meetings since before I became editor. And recently, they upgraded their video equipment.
With the exception of North Branch, this is a trend that started during the pandemic out of necessity as people couldn’t physically be in the same room. But now, even though the pandemic and COVID-related protocols are over, I think it is something the remaining government bodies should seriously consider instituting.
For me personally, this feature has become a godsend. Just as one example, the very first meeting the city of Isanti live streamed happened to fall on one of those days when two government meetings had the potential to overlap. Additionally, it was the night of the “first wave” of the predicted mega snowstorm.
Conversely, it would have been really helpful if some of the other meetings I cover had been live streamed as I had to choose between covering the meeting or covering something else such as a key high school game.
I know my asking the remaining local governments (the city of Cambridge and both Cambridge-Isanti and North Branch Area Schools) might sound more than just a little self-serving. But when you look at it, I am the perfect example of why they should be doing it. Since it is my job to cover these meetings, I sometimes have to make concessions or special arrangements to attend these meetings. The average citizen, however, usually doesn’t have such extreme motivations to make the trek to them.
“Transparency” has been a buzzword in local politics for a long time now. Well, government officials can be as transparent as they want during these meetings, but if nobody is there to hear them, how transparent are they really being? It’s like the old adage: “If a tree falls in the woods and no one is around to hear it, does it make a sound?”
Obviously, it doesn’t take much to do this. These videos don’t have to be Hollywood movie quality. During the pandemic, I helped the Bluejacket gymnastics team live stream their home meets on YouTube Live using just a video camera and laptop computer.
To paraphrase the opening to “The Six Million Dollar Man,” we can broadcast them. We have the technology. We have the capability to bring meetings to the masses, better than they were before. And it won’t come anywhere close to six million dollars to do it either.
BILL STICKELS III is editor of the Isanti-Chisago County Star. He can be reached at 763-689-1181 ext. 107 or editor@countystar.com.
