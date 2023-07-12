Worth a Thousand Words: All the wrong reasons

Over the last multiple meetings, the Isanti City Council has already taken on the difficult (and controversial) task of making decisions regarding the upcoming opportunity to sell cannabis. While listening to this discussion, I will admit I don’t think I’ve ever been of such a split mind on so many different levels.
In a nutshell, part of the legalization of marijuana that was passed by the Minnesota Legislature is the first-of-its-kind inclusion of allowing municipalities to apply for licensing to sell the drug, in much the same way cities can have municipal liquor stores. It is this element that has taken up a considerable amount of time during said meetings.
The result of those discussions was a 3-2 split vote to not proceed with investigating all the rules and feasibility of the city of Isanti applying for the license. To that decision, I have to say I agree — but also disagree with it. And to make things even more confusing, I disagree with some of the reasons why they shouldn’t get the license, but I agree with some of the reasons why they should get the license.
Let me try to explain. One of the main reasons stated for not getting the license is that they felt the government shouldn’t be in the business of retail business. The point was made if the municipal liquor store was a new concept, they would not be in favor of that either. Well, it isn’t a new concept, but even if it were, why shouldn’t cities be able to find other ways to raise money besides taxes? At the same time, that money shouldn’t be raised by selling something that is known to be a highly addictive, mind-altering drug. (I know what some of you will say, doesn’t alcohol also fit that description? Yes, it does, but it isn’t as much of a guaranteed addiction, plus it can be consumed in smaller amounts without being significantly mind-altering).
That sentiment was barely brought up at all. In fact, everyone seemed to agree that they thought the sale of cannabis is going to be a very lucrative endeavor, with guaranteed sky-high profit margins. It is that thinking of making money trumping the potential massive negative effects of the use of marijuana (both on an individual and societal level) that I cannot go along with.
Then the other side of the coin was presented: the city should get the license as a means to keep tighter control over who can sell it. That idea intrigues me if it were used as a loophole to the part of the legislation that stated local governments were not allowed to outright forbid the sale of marijuana within its borders. But that wasn’t the reasoning behind that idea either. As I said, almost every single person on the council seemed to practically be salivating at the idea of how much money this was going to make. So the idea of using the license as an outright blockade wasn’t brought up.
All of this leads us in a crazy roller coaster of debate, with no easy, definitive answers to the myriad of questions. And even though the actual sale of marijuana is at least a year away, I have little faith that the muddy waters will get any clearer.
BILL STICKELS III is editor of the Isanti-Chisago County Star. He can be reached at 763-689-1181 ext. 107 or editor@countystar.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.