Worth a Thousand Words: An ounce of prevention

Several weeks ago, I mentioned several “long story shorts” within my column about my experience in trying to find a hospital with room to take me for a kidney stone removal (“Medical trade bait,” July 8 edition). Well, now I’d like to expound on one of those stories.
You see, my issue with a kidney stone seems to go back all the way to almost the first of the year, when I went into the ER with what I was fairly certain to be a kidney stone since I have experienced one many years ago. Back then, they took a CT scan and confirmed the stone, but at that time, it was small enough it could have passed on its own, which it appeared to have done since I didn’t experience any pain following that visit.
Fast forward to the beginning of May. The very first day of that month was unusually hot, and I wound up spending a good amount of time outside covering a baseball game and doing yard work. That night, I felt like crap and wound up throwing up a portion of my dinner. At that time, I attributed it to getting overheated and not drinking enough proper liquids.
From that day on, I started having bouts of being uncomfortable, feeling like I had to urinate frequently, and periods of just in general not feeling great. My appetite was all over the place, with at times not having any. Other times, I felt great. At that time, I was attributing it to anything from allergies to not being able to take the heat, to general growing old.
But in the back of my mind, and in moments of internal honesty, I knew it was possibly stone related. But I was too stubborn to make an appointment with my regular doctor. Call it laziness. Call it a fear that it would turn out to be nothing and thus making me look like some sort of hypochondriac. Call it a fear it was something more serious that I didn’t want to hear about.
Whatever the reason, I wound up silently suffering for nearly two months before re-experiencing the tell-tale pains that made it obvious it was a kidney stone (and in hindsight, probably the same one as back in January, but now bigger).
That brings me to the topic of the previously mentioned column, which resulted in two procedures three weeks apart, with a stent inserted between them and another for a week following. That second stent was removed last week, and I must say it feels great to once again be feeling normal again!
I’ve also once again started taking steps to help minimize the chances of another stone getting that big in the future. It worked before, but as many people do, I got comfortable and slipped back into bad habits.
I can’t say if I had gone in back in May I wouldn’t have gone through a similar process, however I also can’t say all of this was inevitable either.
The long and the short of this story is that I have learned my lesson. I am at a point in my life where there really isn’t such a thing as being too concerned about abnormalities with my health. My personal doctor (who I think is the best) has firmly (but kindly) insisted I start a yearly checkup routine.
“I know it sucks to have to come in for a bunch of tests every year, but it helps to prevent you from having to come in more frequently,” he says to me. And that is advice I think everyone should heed.
BILL STICKELS III is editor of the Isanti-Chisago County Star.
