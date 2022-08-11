Worth a Thousand Words: And they called it puppy love

Last week I casually mentioned “another” article pertaining to my desire to one day have a white German shepherd dog. Rather than keeping you all in suspense (and because quite honestly my mind is drawing a blank for a better topic), here is the backstory behind that statement.
Growing up, my family had three dogs, all of which were at least part German shepherd. So it comes naturally that I’ve developed a fondness for the breed. But why specifically a white shepherd? Well, that’s a longer story.
You see, back when I was living up in Ely as their newspaper’s photographer, one of my tasks was to go to the local veterinarian, who also happened to be the shelter for stray animals, and photograph the cats and dogs that were available for adoption. Most of the time, I would go there and simply stand in place and just let the people bring out each animal so I can grab one or two quick photos.
While I am an animal lover and thoroughly enjoyed taking these photos, I would intentionally limit my interaction with the animals. While I can’t say this was a conscious decision on my part, I’m sure this ensured I didn’t grow too attached to any of them.
Then came that fateful day. After taking photos of a couple animals like normal, the employee went to the back room and when she returned, there was this beautiful all-white German shepherd on the end of the leash. It was love at first site. After taking the obligatory photos, I just couldn’t help myself and I stepped forward, bent down and gave this gorgeous canine a quick pat on the head while saying “thank you for posing so nicely.” Sure enough, while doing that, this dog goes and gives me a slurpee right on the face. That was the clincher.
The problem was, I was at that time renting a room in a house that already featured three humans, a yellow lab and two cats. So when I broached the subject of introducing another “roommate,” it was quickly shot down as the house already being pretty crowded.
I remained determined to make sure this pup found a home somehow. Back then, no-kill shelters weren’t as common, and there was no way I was going to let that dog get put down. So, I called the vets office on a daily basis, asking if anyone had claimed or adopted it. And I formulated a “plan B.” If it got to the end of the hold period without being adopted, I was simply going to call up my parents and tell them “congratulations, you just adopted a dog.” At that time, they were dog-less and I knew they wouldn’t say no.
As it turned out, someone did come along and adopted it, so plan B didn’t need to be invoked. But the whole experience triggered a near-obsession with white German shepherds, one that has gone unfulfilled to this day.
Oh, and the name “Nimbus?” That is short for “cumulonimbus” — the type of cloud that is all white and fluffy looking, but can pack a powerful punch — just like white German shepherds.
BILL STICKELS III is editor of the Isanti-Chisago County Star. He can be reached at 763-689-1181 ext. 107 or editor@countystar.com.
