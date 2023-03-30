Worth a Thousand Words: Applying ‘common sense for the common good’

It is no secret I personally have no use for guns. I am not a hunter and I don’t feel threatened in my own home, at work, or wherever else I choose to go. At the same time, I highly value the US Constitution and all of its amendments. Obviously, our forefathers felt some form of the right to bear arms was of utmost importance, so much so that they made it the second-highest priority; right behind the Freedom of Speech.
Keeping these seemingly contradictory ideologies in mind, I have been following the process the Isanti County Commissioners have been going through in crafting a Second Amendment proclamation. During Tuesday’s Committee of the Whole meeting, while advocating for the adoption of “Option 1” among the four proclamation versions (see article on page 8), Commissioner Bill Berg repeatedly made the statement “common sense for the common good.” I couldn’t agree more with that sentiment.
There are currently multiple “gun control” bills being bandied about the Minnesota Legislature. Some of the proposed bills are good; some are terrible. None of the bills are perfect. But at least they are an attempt to address the current level of gun violence in the state. The same could be said of the four proclamation options presented before the commissioners. I applaud them for taking on this issue. At least they are doing something more than offering “thoughts and prayers.”
Monday’s news out of Nashville of yet another senseless mass shooting at a school, however, makes it even more vital that the commissioners choose their words carefully. Although they were tackling this proclamation weeks before this tragic event, the ultimate timing of what will probably be their final vote on the matter next Tuesday creates an entirely new meaning to their message. If the wording is too strong, the commissioners, if not the entire county, will be perceived as cold and heartless, having no regard for the victims of mass shootings, and putting the value of unabated gun ownership over the lives of innocent kids.
While I, along with hopefully most everyone else in this area, know this is not true, as a former boss of mine used to say, someone else’s perception becomes your reality. In other words, I fear that approving the language of “Option 3,” which offers the broadest language in support of the Second Amendment, will do nothing more than give commissioners and the entire county a giant black eye in the eyes of many.
Therefore, I encourage the commissioners to go along with Commissioner Berg and Chair Mike Warring’s preference of “Option 1.” At the very least, that will help thwart the worst of the gun control bills. If nothing else, it will show an earnest attempt to provide “common sense for common good” on an issue that is sadly lacking either.
BILL STICKELS III is editor of the Isanti-Chisago County Star. He can be reached at 763-689-1181 ext. 107 or editor@countystar.com.
