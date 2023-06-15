Worth a Thousand Words: Are the walls closing in?

Normally, when I cover the Cambridge-Isanti High School graduation ceremony, I am overcome with a feeling of nostalgia. This year, it was a different feeling that I was overcome with — claustrophobia.
While for years it has been noted how tightly students, teachers, friends, and family are crammed into the high school gymnasium, this year that was taken to the extreme. Normally, I position myself between the stage and the first row of graduates in order to take photos. This year, I was barely able to do that as the space between the two was only wide enough to place a chair. So I sat on the floor, forcing the front row graduates to be careful not to kick us. For the graduates, as they marched in, there was barely enough space between the stage and front row for the two-wide procession to pass through.
What makes this situation even more dire, though, is I have heard next year’s senior class is even larger, maybe by up to 50 additional students. Quite frankly, there isn’t enough room for these additional bodies. Unfortunately, the only options I can think of are each rather unappealing.
•Limit the number of tickets offered - Currently, each senior is afforded 6 tickets to give family and friends. That number might need to get reduced by one or two. As it stands now, I see multiple posts on social media asking if anyone has an extra ticket(s), almost like they’re a scalper out on the street in front of a sold out concert. Reducing that number will force many families to make difficult decisions. The district does offer the Performing Arts Center for the overflow crowd to watch the live feed on a large screen. I don’t know how full that gets, but this would definitely cause it to reach capacity. And if it is already at capacity, then what? A second overflow crowd into the cafeteria?
•Take it outside - This worked great back in my day as the district was fortunate enough to have a long streak of ideal weather for an outside ceremony. In fact, there was talk of having the ceremony the year after the “drive-thru” COVID year outside. But the district nixed that the day before the ceremony out of fear of an iffy forecast. As it was before, a contingency plan would have to be in place, which would bring it right back into the current space. And what would they do if a sudden shower, or worse yet, a thunderstorm popped up in the middle of the ceremony?
•Road trip - The only other solution I see is to do what many larger school districts do and rent out a larger venue either in or near the Twin Cities or over in St. Cloud. There are plenty of issues with that. I despise the idea of everyone having to commute some half-hour or more for the graduation ceremony, especially overly hyper graduates. This option would also come at a large expense to the district, or worse yet, force families to pay an admission price to get in.
As bad as each of these options sound, though, something has got to be done. And barring someone dropping a couple million dollars for a building expansion into the district’s lap, it will be up to the school district to come up with a solution that can only be considered the lesser of the evils.
BILL STICKELS III is editor of the Isanti-Chisago County Star. He can be reached at 763-689-1181 ext. 107 or editor@countystar.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.