Worth a Thousand Words: Art imitating life

Like many people, any sort of television show or movie that has a close connection to something within my life garners a little bit of extra attention. It’s only natural. One of the primary causes for someone being attracted to a certain form of entertainment is the ability to feel some sort of connection to the story and/or characters. At the same time, though, having a closer connection can also lead to you being much more critical of it.
As a Minnesotan, I have always hated the movie “Fargo,” not only because they named it after a city in North Dakota even though it is set in Minnesota, but also just because it felt like too much of an exaggeration of how we talk and act.
The TV show “Superstore” came out while I was still working retail, and that show was a big hit among many of my coworkers. Although it was farcical, even borderline slapstick, when watching some of its mini transition scenes, you couldn’t help but laugh and say “been there, saw/done that.”
Awhile ago, a friend keyed me in to another show that he thought I would enjoy — “Alaska Daily” starring Hilary Swank. As the name implies, it is about a newspaper in Alaska. The primary ongoing plot is a disgraced New York reporter relocates to Alaska in an attempt to resurrect her career by helping a former boss out with a huge investigative expose about missing Indigenous women.
Last Sunday night, with nothing else decent to watch, I started with the first episode. Partway through the second episode I messaged my friend: “You were right... I am hooked.”
While that primary plot is very compelling, it is the secondary plots in each episode that have caught my attention. You can tell those subplots were at least overseen by someone who came from a local newspaper industry. Not only is the jargon spot-on (I literally laughed out loud when the editor mentioned how he wanted Swank’s character to join him and make the newspaper “relevant” again), but they deal with very real issues that float around newsrooms. How did a story impact the community? The subjects of the articles? And ultimately, how it impacted the journalists themselves?
These are all considerations we folk in the industry must keep cognizant of. One subplot deals with the reporting of a popular local restaurant getting sold to a national franchise. Another deals with a young reporter’s feelings after realizing her story — which needed to be written — negatively impacted the subject.
Now, I won’t say the series is 100% accurate. Like any Hollywood version of real-life situations, stretches are made. Primarily, in this case, some of the major news stories just seem to fall into their laps a little too easily. I won’t give any spoilers, but if you watch the show, keep that in mind during the episode surrounding their coverage of the State Fair.
I’m sure some jaded people will look at this series as trying to push some sort of agenda. And truthfully, it doesn’t shy away from certain cultural ideologies. But then again, that’s exactly what newspapers have to deal with on a regular basis. It also could be much worse, like in the series “Accused,” which almost seems to go out of its way to cram social issues down your throat.
All in all, “Alaska Daily” is one of those shows that can be a diversion from my daily life but at the same time remind me of the importance of what I do. Hopefully, enough other people enjoy it to avoid it from becoming similar to some local newspapers in another way — quickly becoming extinct.
BILL STICKELS III is editor of the Isanti-Chisago County Star. He can be reached at 763-689-1181 ext. 107 or editor@countystar.com.
