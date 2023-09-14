Worth a Thousand Words: Breaking free of legislature’s SRO handcuffs

This year, the start of the school year has been overshadowed by a controversial piece of legislation involving our schools and the ensuing reaction from law enforcement agencies. For the few people who haven’t heard, buried deep inside the Minnesota Legislature’s omnibus bill are restrictions on how school staff and “agents of a school district” (read school resource officers) can detain students, including not being able to put a student in a prone position.
According to many in law enforcement, the wording of this essentially eliminates their standard procedures for de-escalating a violent situation. They also say it unduly opens up any student resource officer to being sued for using excessive force.
In response to this, many of the metro area law enforcement agencies that contract with schools for SRO services have pulled out of those agreements. The same thing has been done in both Kanabec and Pine Counties. That knee-jerk reaction, however, isn’t the way to solve this situation.
Let me be perfectly clear, I have no doubt that this snippet of an expansive education bill has little to do with student safety as some claim, and everything to do with people who still have an axe to grind with law enforcement over the use of force on law-breakers. And what better way to take a jab at law enforcement than to bury restrictions deep in the bowels of a major bill?
However, pulling SROs out of schools isn’t going to do anything except make schools less safe, and thus punishing people who had nothing to do with these vague regulations.
That’s why I fully applaud the cities of Cambridge and North Branch for sticking to their contracts and even finding loopholes in this new law. It’s no surprise they would do that either. As was noted during the most recent Cambridge council meeting, the SROs are a welcome part of the school district to everyone, including the students. In Cambridge, Officer Kevin Gross isn’t only an SRO, he also now sits on the school board. In North Branch, the bond is even closer as SRO Mike Nelson is a proud graduate of North Branch Area High School.
With North Branch, it appears they are simply going to go with the status quo and renew the SRO contract as it was before, with no alterations outside the time frame for the contract.
Cambridge, though, came up with an ingenious loophole by specifying which officers are officially SROs. What this means is any other officer responding to an incident at one of the schools isn’t bound by this new set of rules and is free to use whatever standard operating procedures they would use to handle a violent situation anywhere else in the city.
Yes, this still places an extra burden on the two SROs to comply with the ambiguous rules, but according to Police Chief Todd Schuster, that was a cross they were willing to bear. Plus, according to Schuster, it is pretty rare an incident rises to the level of needing to restrain a student anyway.
I just hope that word spreads of how Cambridge handled this situation and that other law enforcement entities will copy it until the State Legislature is able to clean up yet another mess they have gotten all of us into.
BILL STICKELS III is editor of the Isanti-Chisago County Star. He can be reached at 763-689-1181 ext. 107 or editor@countystar.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.