Worth a Thousand Words: Coming up with a different sports coverage game plan

Welcome to the latest installment of the Isanti-Chisago County Star’s Fall Sports Showcase. This special section of the newspaper always seems to be a hit with our readers as they look to see who they know that will be competing in a fall sport for either the Bluejackets or the Vikings. Throughout all these years of my being editor, very little about this section has changed — the biggest difference is we now call it a “Showcase” rather than a “Preview” since a majority of the teams will have competed at least once before today.
Beyond that, though, the questions remain the same and the team photos help put faces to the names of the newest crop of student-athletes. After all, if it isn’t broke, don’t fix it.
There is one aspect of our sports coverage, however, that is going through some “fixes” starting with this fall sports season. You might have noticed the different look of our sports coverage while perusing the pages of last week’s edition.
In a nutshell, we will be putting more of an emphasis on previewing local sports coverage in articles as opposed to reviewing last week’s scores. Additionally, we will be running the upcoming home game schedule for the next week or so. Why only home games? Well, with a minimum of six or seven varsity sports in both Cambridge-Isanti and North Branch, running every varsity team’s full schedule would take up a considerable amount of space.
We will still offer final results to games, although they will be in more of a scoreboard fashion, with maybe one or two individual statistics if a player does something to stand out (i.e. scoring a hat trick in soccer or hockey).
And of course, we will still have our awesome action photos featured prominently. That has always been our bread and butter, so there is absolutely no reason to alter that.
The reason for these changes is simple. Anyone who follows sports has seen how social media has forever altered what people are looking for in “play-by-play” reporting of games. Fewer and fewer people are turning to those articles since someone has already posted the results on Facebook, X (formerly known as Twitter), Instagram, or even TikTok minutes, if not seconds, after it happens. Heck, I even relay the results of a number of the games I am photographing via social media.
Recognizing this changing environment, several of the Star’s sister publications moved towards a similar new approach to sports coverage last year. And for the most part, the response to those changes was positive. At least they’ve been positive enough for me to formulate over the summer how I can do something similar with all of the extra sports I cover.
As we go through this transition, I openly invite feedback. Just like a good coach, I am more than open to making “halftime adjustments” to put out a winning product.
BILL STICKELS III is editor of the Isanti-Chisago County Star. He can be reached at 763-689-1181 ext. 107 or editor@countystar.com.
