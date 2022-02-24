Worth a Thousand Words: County recorder should not be an elected position

Last November I wrote an admittedly far-fetched analogy regarding my opinion about the failed attempt to make the Isanti County recorder position appointed rather than elected. Now that the Isanti County Commissioners are taking a second look at that decision at their March 1 meeting following a mandatory public hearing on the matter, let me state my opinion bluntly: The county recorder should not be an elected position.
First off, I want to clearly state I value our right to vote as much as anyone. Without fail, I participate in our general elections, even to the point of dutifully filling in the ovals in the uncontested races. After all, it is a key component of how we became a sovereign nation way back in the colonial days.
As you might recall from history lessons, a prime credo of our desire to break away from Great Britain was “no taxation without representation.” In other words, if someone was going to have the power to make and enforce policies (such as imposing taxes) over us, we wanted the power to decide who those policymakers should be. This position still holds true today and has been expanded to represent our desire to help determine any person who has the authority to create and impose a myriad of policies over us.
However, the key words of that sentiment when it comes to the county recorder are “create policies.” You see, the county recorder has no power to create policies. Zero. Zilch. Nada.
According to the Minnesota Association of County Officers, “The primary responsibility of the county recorder is to accept and maintain a permanent public repository of real estate records.” Secondary duties include the same thing for birth certificates, marriage licenses, death certificates, and IRS and state tax liens.
According to an article we published back in 2018 (the last time county recorder was up for election), the sole “power” the county recorders office holds over the public is to reject documents that don’t meet Minnesota recording standards. However, they don’t have the authority to determine what those standards are — all of that is determined by state statute. In fact, if a document is presented that meets those standards but it has an obvious error (for example a birth certificate with a person’s name misspelled), the county recorder has no authority to change it.
Furthermore, the then-county recorder explained to our reporter that they are not allowed to give legal advice or answer questions regarding legal descriptions. “We always say that our office is like a library,” she told our reporter.
Another argument made is that this is just a power grab by the county commissioners. But what power are they grabbing? The county recorder already has to go to the commissioners for permission on many things, including to request major purchases. Heck, they even determine the county recorder’s salary.
Finally, we just lost an excellent county recorder to a neighbor county who has already made the switch. My fear is if we don’t level the playing field, we may never get another high-quality person to fill that position.
BILL STICKELS III is editor of the Isanti-Chisago County Star. He can be reached at 763-689-1181 ext. 107 or editor@countystar.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.